IFC Films acquires Paul Verhoeven’s Cannes title ‘Benedetta’ for North America

After a tough year for Hollywood and moviegoers alike, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2020 is finally moving ahead with its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson’s tenth feature film, The French Dispatch. Variety has reported that the film will receive its world premiere in Cannes, confirming rumors that it would return after already confirming its participation in last year’s festival before its cancellation. Unfortunately, there is no information yet about its wide release, but with a premiere in Cannes this year, it seems likely that Searchlight Pictures is looking for a fall release for awards consideration.