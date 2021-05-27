IFC Films acquires Paul Verhoeven’s Cannes title ‘Benedetta’ for North America
IFC Films has secured North American rights to Paul Verhoeven’s erotic drama Benedetta, which is set to premiere in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival in July. The deal was struck with Pathé International, which is handling world sales, and IFC Films plans to release the film this year. The film will receive its world premiere at Cannes on July 9 and release in French cinemas on the same day. Mubi acquired UK-Ireland rights earlier this week.www.screendaily.com