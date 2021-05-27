Crews battle heavy smoke, flames in Carytown house fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- No one was injured after a house in Richmond's Carytown caught fire Thursday morning, according to officials with the Richmond Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3020 block of Parkwood Avenue just after 11:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's second floor, according to officials.

Firefighters said one person inside the home made it out safely with their dog.

The fire was marked under control, officials said in a tweet around 12:30 p.m.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .