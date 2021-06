I’d be hard-pressed to think of anything good that happened in 2020. It was a horrible year for the health, the economy, and the climate of our world. Don’t get me started on the presidential race. Many people died as a result of the pandemic. A lot of people would have gone hungry were it not for the kindness of strangers preparing food boxes to distribute to needy families. Kids suffered big time. Not only were they forced to be schooled at home, many without the electronic needs, they missed out learning how to socialize with other kids, and for many, that meant no breakfasts and lunches. Yet, even though school buildings were empty, people did their best to provide grab and go lunches. Some businesses even did the same for their local neighborhoods. This shows there is still some good in people.