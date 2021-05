This slideshow requires JavaScript. There’s something about the intersection of Tennessee Street and Cherokee Avenue in downtown Cartersville. The landscape has been changing — lets call it revitalized — with a series of projects. Separately or together, three businesses are changing the whole vibe of a neighborhood just off the main restaurant/retail district, similar to what The Foundry Growler Bar, Sunflour Community Bakery, Aventine and others are doing in Rome’s River District.