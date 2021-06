John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader dealing with a broken Infiniti passenger seat. Q. I drive a 2014 Infiniti Q60S coupe, with 90,000 miles. It runs great and is fully paid for. My 5-year-old grandson broke the passenger seat climbing over it, making it essentially a one-person car. The cost to replace the seat with a new one is about $5,000, according to an Infiniti dealer. If I buy one used on eBay or at a junkyard, it would be much less, but the air bag would need to be reset in order for the dash light indicator to stop flashing. I’ve been told it is illegal to reset the light unless you are the dealer. What type of service shop should I be looking for?