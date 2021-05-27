5@5: Mislabeled meat | Retailers upgrade store brands | Organic growth trifecta

The nation’s largest meat processor has been hit with a cyberattack. What does that mean for the food supply chain?. JBS subsidiary JBS U.S.A. announced this week that it had been hit by an “organized cybersecurity attack” over Memorial Day Weekend. The attack affected servers in North America and Australia, so the company was forced to cancel shifts at several of its U.S. plants and slaughter operations were also halted in Australia. Because of its scale (JBS controls roughly 20% of beef sold nationwide) any disruptions in the company's processing capacity could cause disruptions within the U.S. meat market, which is still reeling from COVID-19. The Counter has the full story.