5@5: Mislabeled meat | Retailers upgrade store brands | Organic growth trifecta
Eco-conscious meat producers admit to mislabeling products. Natural meat company Belcampo has touted total transparency to its customers for years. Now, allegations made by a former employee (that were confirmed to an extent by Belcampo) make it clear that some shoppers who paid top dollar for grass-fed, pasture-raised meat and eggs from the company were duped into taking home conventional meat grown as far away as Tasmania. A company spokesperson stated: "The preliminary results of our investigation show that unfortunately protocols both for sourcing and communicating product origin to customers were not being followed in our Santa Monica location. These errors made up a small percentage of total product." Modern Farmer has the scoop.www.newhope.com