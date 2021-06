As we were going through the thick of the pandemic last year, it was the thought of COVID-19 vaccines that gave hope to many of us. Thanks to scientists racing against the clock to develop an effective immunization against the deadly virus, today we have the opportunity to protect ourselves and our loved ones against it. And so it boggles my mind how some people can continue to refute the science laid bare before them and spread ridiculous conspiracy theories about the approved vaccines. Chances are, you've come across some of them on the internet in recent times, including the absolutely bogus claim that the vaccine shots contain super-advanced, micro trackers that the government uses to keep a tab on those who get vaccinated.