Hong Kong agreed to a controversial electoral reform, thanks to which China will control its elections and parliament

By Samson Paul
newsnetnebraska.org
 3 days ago

Hong Kong agreed to a controversial electoral reform that would fundamentally change its political system, allowing China to control its elections and parliament. It was the new law It has already been approved At the end of March from China, with a massive majority of the members of the Legislative Council, the one-chamber Hong Kong Parliament, from which they emerged last year. Too many opposition members Because of the suppression of the Chinese government. Therefore, almost all parliamentarians are supportive of China, and they voted for the law.

