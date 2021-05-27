WCTC names new School of Business dean

AG Architecture has hired Katie Miller as its director of Business Development. After earning a communications degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Miller began her career in the non-profit sector at United Way in Waukesha County. Over the years she gained valuable marketing, fundraising, relationship building and leadership experience with organizations such as Carroll University, University of Wisconsin-Waukesha Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin/National Children’s Study and the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce. She also invested in her professional development by completing a Master of Science, Management from Cardinal Stritch University.