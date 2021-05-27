newsbreak-logo
Waukesha County, WI

WCTC names new School of Business dean

By Andrew Weiland
Biz Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaukesha County Technical College recently promoted Jonathan Koch, associate dean of Marketing and Management, to the position of dean of the School of Business. “Jon has had a nice, progressive career in higher education. He brings experience…

biztimes.com
