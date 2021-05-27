Cancel
WhatsApp Sues India's Government to Stop New Internet Rules

By The New York Times Comments
acm.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook's WhatsApp mobile-messaging service has sued India's government to block new Internet regulations that would force the company to enable outside parties to trace people's messages for the first time. The new rules mandate that technology companies must remove social media posts that are deemed illegal, while messaging firms would...

cacm.acm.org
Internetinterviewtimes.net

Whatsapp Moves Delhi HC Against Centre’s New Social Media Rule

Messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly filed a complaint against the government of India in Delhi, in an attempt to prevent the new Information Technology (IT) regulations from being enforced. According to the report, the regulations come into force which is said to compel Facebook-owned Whatsapp to break encryption or privacy...
Businessthetechportal.com

Google and YouTube to comply with India’s rules for social media and OTT platforms, as government presses company for submission

India’s new IT rules had caused havoc in the internet based market, causing companies to evaluate their options over the last few months. The country had given a three month deadline to all companies to come in compliance with the new rules, something that no platform except Koo had done until yesterday. Now, as the deadline is over, all companies are finally catching on, starting with Facebook and now, Google. The search giant said that it aims to comply with the new rules set by the country’s IT ministry, including on all its platform (YouTube as well).
Businessupdatenews360.com

Google, FB say they will aim to comply with India’s new digital rules

Amid speculations that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter will be banned in India for their non-compliance to the new guidelines, the companies have said that they were working on implementing the new rules. Google and Facebook said they are working on complying with the new rules, deadline of...
Internetptcnews.tv

Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp agree to comply with new IT rules

The social media giants Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp have agreed to comply with the Centre’s new IT rules. As per the guidelines, these companies have decided to appoint statutory officers which was a mandate under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As per the report,...
Internetthetechportal.com

Indian government asks Twitter to “stop beating around the bush” and comply with new IT rules after its controversial statement

Twitter has been in dire straits in India for quite some time, and its clashes with the central government are not making things easier. Not only did the Delhi Police recently ‘visit’ Twitter India’s offices to serve a notice over the Congress toolkit, but the popular micro-blogging site (much like every other social media platform) also lost its immunity over posts on its platform on May 25, leaving it vulnerable to criminal charges. Its recent statement over the “potential threat to freedom of expression” and intimidation tactics by the police received a strong answer from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which slammed it and directed it to “stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land.”
Internetthewestonforum.com

New data protection rules – Whatsapp is backing down again

Facebook’s chat service does not penalize Whatsapp users who do not accept the new data protection regulations. At the moment, Whatsapp users will have no consequences if they do not agree to the new data protection provisions of the chat service. A Facebook spokesperson said on Friday that there are no plans currently to restrict their jobs on the tech blogs “The Next Web” and “The Verge.”
WorldEngadget

WhatsApp sues Indian government over law making private messages 'traceable'

WhatsApp has sued the Indian government over a new internet law that would force it to make users' messages "traceable," the New York Times has reported. The lawsuit seeks to block the enforceability of the rules on the grounds that they're unconstitutional. The law was passed earlier this year, but today was the deadline for social media companies to comply.
Worldtelugubulletin.com

We will abide by the new IT rules in India, says Twitter

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Delhi High Court gave a huge shock to Twitter. It is learned that Amit Acharya has recently filed a petition in the High Court through lawyers Akash Vajpayee and Manish Kumar alleging Twitter is in non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act recently brought by the Central Government.
Sex CrimesTechCrunch

India says WhatsApp’s lawsuit over new regulations a clear act of defiance

Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s Electronics and IT Minister, said WhatsApp’s refusal to comply with the guidelines, the deadline of which expires Wednesday, is a “clear act of defiance of a measure whose intent can certainly not be doubted.”. WhatsApp sued the Indian government earlier on Wednesday in a Delhi court,...
InternetPosted by
AFP

WhatsApp launches court action against India's social media clampdown

WhatsApp has launched legal action to stop India enforcing new social media rules that would break its privacy guarantees, the messaging platform told AFP on Wednesday. "Requiring messaging apps to 'trace' chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people's right to privacy," WhatsApp said in a statement.
TechnologyGizmodo

The Indian Government Wants to Break Messaging Encryption, WhatsApp's Suing

WhatsApp is taking India’s government to court over a new mandate that it claims will lead to mass surveillance of users in the company’s biggest market. Reuters was first to report on the suit filed in Dehli’s high court, which WhatsApp confirmed to Gizmodo on Wednesday. The suit is WhatsApp’s attempt to push back against the “Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code” (or “intermediary guidelines,” for short); a spate of sweeping tech regulations that go into effect across the country today. Since India’s authorities first rolled the rules out back in February, they’ve drawn skepticism from legal experts and tech policy advocates across the region that have criticized the law for being overly broad in its attempts to wrangle major platforms. As Reuters points out, there’s already at least one other case against the new rules brewing in Dehli’s high court for that same reason.
TechnologyBBC

WhatsApp: Facebook-owned app goes to court over India privacy rules

WhatsApp is suing the Indian government over new digital rules that will force the messaging service to violate privacy protections. It said rules that require tracing the origin of chats were the equivalent of keeping a "fingerprint of every single message sent on the service". In February, the government introduced...
Internetvoonze.com

What’s new in WhatsApp Business for companies

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Business is going to receive an update that will incorporate new functionalities to make it easier...
TechnologyZDNet

WhatsApp sues India as Modi’s draconian laws for digital media kick in

You may have heard that WhatsApp sued the Indian government yesterday at New Delhi's High Court for issuing new laws that will compromise the privacy of its users if enforced. The Indian government introduced these laws to regulate digital media in February 2021, giving all players three months to comply with them.