newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois making vaccine available to weekend travelers

WTAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Memorial Day weekend travelers up and down Illinois. The state announced clinics at Union Station in Chicago and four TravelCenters of America locations in Mount Vernon, Troy, Effingham and Bloomington. Wally’s and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers along Interstate 55 near Pontiac. Travelers will be offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the weekend vaccination clinics, more than 1,000 locations in Illinois offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

wtax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
City
Springfield, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
Springfield, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Health
City
Troy, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Springfield, IL
Vaccines
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Covid 19 Vaccines#Travelers#Ill#Memorial Day Weekend#Ap#Coronavirus Illinois Gov#Covid 19 Vaccines#Clinics#America Locations#Union Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

UIS offers free saliva COVID-19 testing to public

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) and SHIELD Illinois are now offering free saliva COVID-19 testing to the public. This testing is available for asymptomatic individuals who are not isolating because of the virus. Community members can be tested between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays...
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he is issuing an updated executive order that will remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents in most settings and the Illinois Department of Public Health "is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings."
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

CWLP offers Electrical Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you're looking to get into the electrical job field, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is here to help. CWLP is now accepting applications for its Electrical Apprenticeship program this summer. Those interested in applying must first successfully pass the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee...