Hyundai Santa Cruz N Is The Pickup Truck Of Our Dreams
Pickup trucks continue to improve and become more refined with each passing year, but they also keep getting larger and more difficult to park. Even the so-called "mid-size" segment with options like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma are larger than most urban drivers can use. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz looks to shake up the market with a genuinely tiny vehicle equipped with a bed. We stopped short of calling the Santa Cruz a pickup because Hyundai would prefer people call it a "Sport Adventure Vehicle."carbuzz.com