Hyundai Santa Cruz N Is The Pickup Truck Of Our Dreams

Mazda is on a mission to enter the premium market and take on the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Lexus. According to Australia's Wheels, the first of these new luxury models will be the new CX-50, a stylish coupe-style crossover that will be built on a new rear-wheel-drive platform known as the FR Large Architecture and take on the BMW X4. This will be a more premium alternative to the current Mazda CX-5. We won't have to wait too long to see it, either, as the report claims the CX-50 will debut this November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and Tokyo Motor Show.