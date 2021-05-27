newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hyundai Santa Cruz N Is The Pickup Truck Of Our Dreams

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pickup trucks continue to improve and become more refined with each passing year, but they also keep getting larger and more difficult to park. Even the so-called "mid-size" segment with options like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma are larger than most urban drivers can use. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz looks to shake up the market with a genuinely tiny vehicle equipped with a bed. We stopped short of calling the Santa Cruz a pickup because Hyundai would prefer people call it a "Sport Adventure Vehicle."

carbuzz.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Pickup Trucks#N Line#Veloster N#Sav#Hyundai N#The Santa Cruz N#The Veloster N#Kona N#Kia#Hyundai Senior Manager#Toyota Tacoma#Ford Ranger#Powertrain#Engine#Torque#Hp#Models#Transmission#Product
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
Wayne, MIPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ready For a VW Pickup Truck? Because it is Coming

Volkswagen makes a variation of the Ford Ranger in Europe and other countries. But the last time VW sold a truck in the US was the Rabbit car/truck. Before that, it was the Microbus with the fold-down bedsides in the 1950s and 1960s. But now there are signs VW is preparing its next pickup truck to sell in the US.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Powerful Electric-Powered Pickup Trucks

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a powerful electric-powered pickup truck that has an eco-friendly dual charging design. The popular pickup truck comes equipped with a two-way charging mechanism that enables the truck to consume electric power to operate, or alternatively act as a battery or generator for other electric appliances. Electric power can be transferred to the vehicle through the traditional EV charging port as well as inducted through the rooftop solar panels that were developed in partnership with Sunrun. This innovative design is particularly appealing to those stuck in disaster- or blackout-prone locations.
Buying CarsMySanAntonio

The first-ever Hyundai Santa Cruz can now be reserved at Mountain View Hyundai

Chattanooga-area drivers can be among the first to drive and own the innovative “Sport Adventure Vehicle”. Mountain View Hyundai, a dealership serving Chattanooga and the entire surrounding region from its cozy home base in Ringgold, is offering customers the chance to reserve the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz is one of the year’s most anticipated vehicles, due in part to its design as a unique small pickup truck that puts it into a vehicular segment that has not seen many recent entries in the United States. Hyundai refers to the model as a “Sport Adventure Vehicle.”
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Dangerous 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Defect Led to a Quick Recall

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe was supposed to bring an affordable, fuel-efficient SUV to an already saturated market. In many ways, it succeeded, boasting stellar reviews from several top automotive publications. However, a recent glitch in its airbag system may have put a damper on an otherwise smooth rollout. The...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Reveals Key Details About Ioniq 6 And 7

Hyundai delivered a raft of new details about its all-new Ioniq 5 hatchback earlier this week. Set to go on sale this fall, the Ioniq 5 will be joined in the coming few years by the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7. As part of Hyundai's official Ioniq 5 presentation, it also revealed a few key details about its future siblings.
Dearborn, MIPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Ford Reveals First All-Electric Pickup Truck

The Ford Motor Company announced the addition of an all-electric option to its F-Series line of pickup trucks. The electric F-150 Lightning pickup was introduced during a presentation at the company's world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on Wednesday (May 19) night, which has already lead to an increase in shares of about 3% in premarket trading, CNBC reports.
CarsAutoExpress

Hyundai confirms new Ioniq 7 SUV for 2024 launch

Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch a “three row, mid-size” pure-electric SUV in 2024, called the Ioniq 7. It’ll sit above the recently launched Ioniq 5, providing fresh competition for the likes of the Tesla Model X. Hyundai hasn’t released much information about the Ioniq 7. The only vague...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Sparkling Silver Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Very Good Conditon. 2.4L trim, Sparkling Silver exterior and Gray interior. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Hyundai Kona N Looks Hungry For Golf GTI Blood

Hyundai's N performance brandis expanding. In April, the Korean automaker promised that besides the Veloster N hatchback, an Elantra N was on the way along with a sporty N Line version of the Tucson. At the same time, Hyundai revealed the new Kona N crossover. Based on the comments section of that reveal, CarBuzz readers were divided over whether the aggressive Kona N's styling was a hit or a miss. If you're still on the fence, a new batch of images of the Kona N in the wild could sway you in either direction.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's Why The Hyundai Santa Cruz Has The Perfect Name

Have you noticed this new trend when it comes to car names? New models like the Hyundai Santa Cruz, Kia Telluride, and Volkswagen Taos all have one thing in common: they're named after US locations associated with outdoor lifestyles. But what is the logic? "They're trying to conjure up an image," said Michelle Krebs, executive auto analyst at car-buying site Autotrader told USA Today. "When you hear Telluride, you get this picture of mountains and terrain that's outdoorsy. They're also names that are familiar." Likewise, the Chevrolet Malibu and Chevrolet Colorado are also named after familiar American locations.
Cars2020newsuv.com

2022 Nissan Xterra Looks Identical to the Frontier Pickup Truck

If you are looking for an SUV with an eye-catching look, the upcoming 2022 Nissan Xterra is worth considering. After many rumors, the comeback of the popular SUV will happen next year. Some renderings are available and the latest Xterra sports beautiful and compact styling, followed by a comfortable and techy cabin.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mazda CX-50 Coupe SUV Coming To Battle BMW And Mercedes

Mazda is on a mission to enter the premium market and take on the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Lexus. According to Australia's Wheels, the first of these new luxury models will be the new CX-50, a stylish coupe-style crossover that will be built on a new rear-wheel-drive platform known as the FR Large Architecture and take on the BMW X4. This will be a more premium alternative to the current Mazda CX-5. We won't have to wait too long to see it, either, as the report claims the CX-50 will debut this November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and Tokyo Motor Show.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hyundai Elantra N Spied Lapping The 'Ring With A Rumbling Exhaust Note

Hyundai is taking the upcoming Elantra N sports sedan very seriously. Don’t believe us? Well, maybe the camouflaged test cars lapping the Nürburgring at speed will change your mind. In a recent industry pool event at the Nürburgring, car spotter Automotive Mike captured some unique video footage of the 2022 Elantra N taking on the Ring. With its rumbling exhaust and impressive on-track speed, we expect big things from Hyundai’s tiny sports sedan.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Top Gear America Tries to Find the Best Pickup Truck in America

Every country has it's national vehicle: Roadsters are quintessentially British, Italians have their exotic sports cars, the Japanese perfected the compact sedan, but America is all about the pickup truck. Americans buy more pickup trucks than anywhere else in the world, and the best-selling and most capable pickups are made right here. The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and RAM 1500 have been the volume leaders in America for a considerable number of years, but which is the best out of the three? Performance and sales figures mean nothing to Top Gear America, though, so finding out which of these full-size pickup trucks comes out on top should be interesting.
Carscarglancer.com

Hyundai Elantra N Laps the Nürburgring, Reveals Impressive On-Track Speed

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is under testing. The latest spy video shows a prototype at the Nürburgring race track proving that sedans can also impress. The Elantra N will be the third N performance vehicle after the Veloster hatchback and the Kona crossover. A sports sedan is a good addition to Hyundai’s N range.
Buying CarsForbes

Best Three-Row SUVs For 2021

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own. Within the midsize SUV category lives a very special niche of people haulers that offer a third row tucked away at the...