Nevada is a great place to live for all types of people, from solo adventurers to families and retirees. No matter what you’re looking for, you can probably find it here in the Silver State. Nevada’s crime rates are higher than the national average, but that doesn’t make it any less of a great place […] The post According To Safewise, These Are The 6 Safest Cities To Live In Nevada In 2021 appeared first on Only In Your State.