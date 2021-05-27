newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor Public Schools holds firm on decision to discontinue school-aged child care

By Martin Slagter
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANN ARBOR, MI - While Ann Arbor Public Schools continues to hold firm on its decision to discontinue school-aged child care for the coming year, some board members continue to grapple over whether it’s their responsibility to seek immediate solutions or rely on the recommendation made by administration. AAPS did...

www.mlive.com
MLive

MLive

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Children#Community Schools#Private Schools#Aaps#Covid#Cdc#3d#School Aged Child Care#Child Care Staff#Private Child Care#School Year#Child Care Providers#School Buildings#District Families#Working Parents#Board Members#Unvaccinated Children#Staffing#Parent Megan Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Bay City, MIPosted by
MLive

Bay City residents invited to comment on proposed $21M budget during upcoming public hearing

BAY CITY, MI - The city of Bay City is giving the public a chance to voice their opinions on next year’s proposed budget. A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at City Hall at 301 Washington Avenue. Any citizen wishing to address the Bay City Commission on the proposed budget will be given time to present oral or written comments during the hearing.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Ann Arbor taking next steps to redevelop blighted site across from YMCA

ANN ARBOR, MI — By this time next year, Ann Arbor may have approved plans for a major housing development on a city-owned site on the west edge of downtown. The Downtown Development Authority voted this month to grant up to $195,000 to the city for pre-entitlement work for a development at 415 W. Washington St., the large site across from the YMCA containing a parking lot and a collection of old, blighted buildings that could be torn down.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Saline, MIthesalinepost.com

Youth Justice Fund Organization

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. I just recently moved to Saline. I am a social worker student at Eastern Michigan University. I am Interning at Youth Justice Fund in Washtenaw county. The organization helps...
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

From the Superintendent: Dexter Community Schools update

The following update was sent out on May 16 by DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis:. Initially, I planned to send this letter on Thursday and then the CDC made their announcement regarding new mask rules. Whenever there is a change in CDC recommendations or an order from MDHHS, it takes several days to sort through the details and work on implementation at the local level. This change is no different. On Friday morning, we received some updates from the state level, late Friday night we received MHSAA’s interpretations and plans, and sometime late today or on Monday we’ll likely receive guidance/advice from MDE/school associations and attorneys. That being said, thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate this school year. At this time, our students and staff will still be required to wear masks in the school other than designated spaces (i.e., lunch where they are 6’ apart) and outdoors at recess. Most of our staff and many of our 16+-year-old students are either fully vaccinated or in the process. However, we do not want to create a potentially difficult situation where we have some individuals wearing masks in classrooms and others not.
Ann Arbor, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state's economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid...
Ann Arbor, MIannarborwithkids.com

AAPS 2021-2022 School Year Plans

Ann Arbor Public Schools has announced their plans for the 2021-2022 school year. Next year will look more like the 2019-2020 school year than the 2020-2021 school year, with a few modifications. Highlights. The district will be offering 5 full days of school to all students in 2021-2022. Virtual options...
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

Michigan Municipal League Foundation

The Michigan Municipal League Foundation, based in Ann Arbor, is dedicated to building community wealth across Michigan. It defines community wealth building as strategies that expand community and individual assets, creating resilient and adaptable systems to address social and economic needs. The foundation supports innovative work through partnerships, grants, and programming that creatively and intentionally bring people together and build community wealth. It also provides fiscal sponsorship and project support in Michigan Municipal League member communities. The foundation’s four pillars of community wealth are economic and financial security, a resilient environment and natural resources, arts and cultural abundance, and virtual and built infrastructure.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”