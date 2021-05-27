Pharrell and His Friends Tease the Upcoming adidas Humanrace Sichona

Low-top Air Jordans have been a summer staple since the GOAT’s playing days. Few names were as prepared for Summer as Jordan Brand. And while there’s a ton more on the way, the releases these past few months should have you more than set for the scorching days ahead. Among our selection, the Air Jordan 11 Low leads the pack as it typically does at the start of the season, faithfully adapting the beloved “Legend Blue” colorway. The Air Jordan 5 Low “Wings” follows closely behind for those who have graduation in mind. Rounding off the season’s best is the Air Jordan 12 Low – one that was created for the big game earlier this year. Every pair is available on eBay, so get your hands on them now before the temperature begins to climb.