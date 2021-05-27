newsbreak-logo
Designers & Collections

Pharrell and His Friends Tease the Upcoming adidas Humanrace Sichona

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharrell‘s extensive use of Instagram to tease his latest sneaker silhouette with. — the Humanrace Sichona — has turned many a head over the past few weeks. He’s posted it on his personal page several times, blessed his famous friends like Lil Uzi Vert (seen sans forehead diamond above) with pairs and even sent out a handful to various sneaker influencers. You’re likely somewhat familiar with the basketball-esque knit silhouette at this point in time, but a new report from Sneaker News provides an interesting fact: namely that the all-green style we’ve been seeing is a friends and family exclusive.

hypebeast.com
