Take a look back at former power couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship, from their lavish wedding and subsequent split, to their eventual reunion. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Brad Pitt, 57, are one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples. The pair’s relationship has been quite a rollercoaster through the years, from marriage to divorce, nemeses to pals, these two have been through it all. Following Brad’s 2016 divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Jen’s split from Justin Theroux, the duo are seemingly on good terms, and everyone wants to know whether they’ll ever get back together. Take a look back at their love story, which has spanned more than a quarter of a century.