Shasta County, CA

1 Death, 32 New Cases Confirmed In Shasta County

 6 days ago

A woman in her 70s represents Shasta County’s 229th death by COVID-19. There were another 32 confirmed cases and 960 negative tests reported, for a total so far of 12,382 cases. An estimated 137 people have the virus right now; 16 are hospitalized and 4 are in intensive care. Shasta...

