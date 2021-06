GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Experts say we as a country are going through a mental health crisis right now following the pandemic. According to a study done by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, one of the highest suicide rates in Colorado is in Grand Junction. Mesa County along with El Paso and Pueblo counties have the highest suicide rates in the entire state. It’s the second leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 34.