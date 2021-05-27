Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Empire looking to ‘Vivid’ as missing piece during final stretch of title defense season

By Sean Collins
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReece “Vivid” Drost has to move from Los Angeles to Dallas, but the possibility of winning a Call of Duty League world championship already makes it worth it. The Dallas Empire (14-11) made their third roster move of the season, acquiring Drost in a transfer from the Los Angeles Guerrillas on May 21. Everything the Empire does is with the expectation that it could be a championship decision.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
City
London, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Empire#Atlanta Faze#Gameplay#Cdl#The Los Angeles Thieves#Indervir#Envy Gaming#Atlanta Faze#Optic Chicago#Empire Illey#Illeyyy#Champs#Smg#New York Subliners#Toronto Ultra#Empire Vivid#Championship Appearance#Familiar Heights#Callouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Sports
Related
Fort Worth, TXClick2Houston.com

DFW Baseball Playoffs: UIL Regional Quarterfinal Pairings & Schedule

Dallas-Fort Worth area baseball teams continue to battle it out for their right to play in the UIL State tournament. After a hard-fought area-round in every classification, baseball teams look toward the Regional Quarterfinals this week. You can find the pairings and schedule for the DFW area teams listed below.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Former Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players in the NCAA tournament

The NCAA softball bracket was released Sunday night and 64 teams will begin playing Friday for the ultimate goal ... a championship trophy in Oklahoma City on June 9. Regionals will run Friday through Sunday at sites like Norman, Stillwater, Austin and Baton Rouge followed by super regionals May 27-30. From there, the final eight teams will move on to OKC for the Women’s College World Series capped off with a best-of-three championship starting Monday June 7 on ESPN.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...