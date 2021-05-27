Dallas Empire looking to ‘Vivid’ as missing piece during final stretch of title defense season
Reece “Vivid” Drost has to move from Los Angeles to Dallas, but the possibility of winning a Call of Duty League world championship already makes it worth it. The Dallas Empire (14-11) made their third roster move of the season, acquiring Drost in a transfer from the Los Angeles Guerrillas on May 21. Everything the Empire does is with the expectation that it could be a championship decision.www.dallasnews.com