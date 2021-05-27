Re: TNET: WATCH: Monte Lee says he can lead Clemson back in right direction
Yeah 76, I know my opinion on Lee isn't popular but all I can say is thank the Good Lord for Terry Don - had DRad been here, he'd have fell for Bowden bs that "Clemson was close" and would have had the press core pumping him up and selling the AD on the idea you give an 11 year coach another chance. Or you give a 6 year coach a pass because, you know, we were young, we had injuries, the bball refs stole the game. The umps should have called balls instead of strikes.www.tigernet.com