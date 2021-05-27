How Does A Porsche Taycan Turbo Compare To A Tesla Model S And An Audi E-Tron In A Drag Race?

I don’t normally recommend drag racing, running top speed, or panic braking while it’s raining out, but that didn’t stop the CarWow folks over in the UK from giving it a go. They had three high performance electric sedans on hand, so why not compare them to each other in equal conditions? Given that the specifications between Porsche’s Taycan Turbo and Audi’s E-Tron GT RS are pretty similar, and the Tesla Model S Performance is just a bit more powerful than that, the three cars are fairly comparable when it comes to straight line performance. All three cars run 10-second quarter miles right out of the box.