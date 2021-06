The last couple days have made the Oilers bottom six look a little less crowded, heading into next season. Devin Shore was signed to a two year deal worth $850,000 a season and Joakim Nygard and Gaetan Haas have signed six and five year deals respectively overseas. Nygard never seemed to make any headway with the Oilers but losing Haas hurts a little as many times he was the Oilers best bottom six centre. Skating for miles, it was Haas' forechecking abilities that made him a valuable asset. Like many in the Oilers bottom six, he didn't bring much of a scoring touch and hopefully a replacement is brought in who meets those needs.