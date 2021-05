Brad Paisley has been a staple in country music since the release of his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, in 1999. With 12 studio albums and more than 20 radio hits, Paisley has seen an incredibly successful career and has helped influence the sound and direction of modern country music. Paisley has also represented country music on many occasions, including serving as co-host of the CMA Awards alongside Carrie Underwood for 11 years. With all he's accomplished, it's hard to remember Paisley as a brand new artist, but all superstars have to start somewhere, and for Paisley, that somewhere was the Grand Ole Opry stage. In May 1999, a young and somewhat unknown Paisley stepped onto that hallowed stage for the first time.