How to Figure Out Whether You Have Dry Scalp or Dandruff

We put the Aveda Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. For me, there are few instances more embarrassing than getting home from a meeting or outing with friends, looking in the mirror, and realizing there was dandruff in my hair the whole time. It ranks far worse than finding something in your teeth, I think. But regardless of its ability to humiliate (yes, I’m dramatic), it’s also a sign that your scalp needs some help. There are several routes you can take—serums, scrubs, and so on—but a great place to start is with your bread and butter: a new shampoo. Enter Aveda’s Scalp Benefits Balancing Shampoo, the subject of this review and a new fixture in my shower. Keep reading to learn whether it lived up to the test.