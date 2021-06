I’m a relatively new convert to the church of Musou, with Pirate Warriors 4 being my first major foray into the genre, so I was pretty excited to check out a preview build of Samurai Warriors 5. Would my enjoyment of this style of game carry over to a spinoff series that doesn’t have the benefit of being tied to one of my favorite anime series of all time? It turns out, it does! And while I can’t comment much on the improvements and iterations made from Samurai Warriors 4 to 5, this upcoming fifth installment, I can say that Samurai Warriors 5 had me hooked with just a small taste of its story, action, and progression.