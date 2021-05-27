newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys OTA attendance is high, which they hope gives them an advantage in 2021

By Dave Halprin
Blogging The Boys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFLPA and the NFL have been playing a game of tug-of-war over the amount of acceptable offseason activities that the players should be participating in. On one end of the spectrum is the NFLPA basically encouraging its membership to not attend any of the normal offseason activities like OTAs and minicamps. On the other end of the spectrum, the NFL is basically saying that thing should return to pre-pandemic conditions where there were three phases of offseason training that included OTAs and minicamps.

www.bloggingtheboys.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Nfl Players#The League#Nflpa#Ota#Boys Youtube Channel#Cowboys Otas#Offseason Training#Offseason Preparation#Veteran Players#Training Camp#On Going Discussions#Flux#Tug Of War#Normal#Compromises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN power rankings: Cowboys draft helps them move up a little

ESPN has decided to offer up a post-draft power ranking of NFL teams. They did a similar thing after most of the big moves had been made in free agency, and the Cowboys landed at #18 in that ranking. Not exactly a ringing endorsement of their 2021 season, but until there is a noticeable improvement in their defense on the field, there will be skepticism of this team.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Record Prediction: How Will The Dallas Cowboys Fare in 2021?

Cowboys Record: 9-8 The NFL is ‘a 500 league,’ as we say so often. The Dallas Cowboys can take advantage of mediocrity. If they go 9-8, they will likely run away with the NFC East. That is within the Dallas capabilities and now, coach Mike McCarthy - who as Troy Aikman told me last year deserved a "mulligan,'' does not deserve two.
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

3 games to Look out for During the Eagles Season

Late Wednesday evening, the Eagles schedule was released. Fans everywhere found out what lies ahead for Philadelphia in the upcoming season. The Eagles seem to have a pretty tough schedule going into the 2021 season. They will face a few elite teams that made noise last year during the season and will continue to make noise during the upcoming season. This article will give NFL fans three games to look out for during the Eagles season.
NFLYardbarker

Dak Prescott expected to be cleared by training camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is mere months removed from suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during a game against the New York Giants last October. Prescott has done extremely well in his rehab and could very well be on the field for the Cowboys’ organized...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Eli Ankou signs with Atlanta Falcons

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Eli Ankou has signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Monday morning. It becomes the sixth team that Ankou has been a member of. An undrafted free agent coming out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ankou began his...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition

At this point in the offseason, NFL rosters are pretty much set, at least in terms of players expected to make any kind of reasonable impact. And so, let's take a look at the NFC East, and determine who has the best players at each position. Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLUSA Today

Cowboys quest to solve DL differs from Washington's approach, but will it work?

The Dallas Cowboys needed a lot of work to rebuild their defense this offseason; that was clear after they fielded one of the worst units in team history last year. All three levels needed a boost in talent and the Cowboys went out and added several veterans, as well as most of their draft capital on defense. In a weird twist, it’s highly unlikely all the talent added will make the team come September.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Competition For Jobs? Pro Bowl TE?

I do realize rookie camps have already happened, but what Cowboys might be looking over their shoulder or concerned about losing a job? Do we have any players on the present roster that might get cut or released due to salary? — CARL DORSEY / BUFFALO, TX. David: The front...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Golston Wants To Be a "Swiss Army Knife"

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys lost Aldon Smith and his five 2020 sacks in free agency. Randy Gregory looks likely to step into that void, but there's no denying Chauncey Golston has an opportunity at playing plenty of snaps in 2021. Then again, the Cowboys also lost the veteran leadership...
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Roster Projections, Defense: The Key OTA Battles

Maybe because the Dallas Cowboys' offense is expected to be loaded, our 2021 NFL roster predictions are relatively straight-forward, as you can read below. Maybe because we have no idea what to expect of the Cowboys' defense, our 53-man roster predictions as we approach this week's OTAs here inside The Star are ...
NFLNBC Sports

Cowboys have roughly 90 percent attendance at offseason program

The Cowboys were not one of the teams with a player-issued statement about sitting out on-field work during organized team activities. The Cowboys have 18 players who have bonuses tied to attendance. Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper would lose $500,000 each by failing to attend at least 80 percent of the offseason work.
NFLccenterdispatch.com

Dak, Cowboys kick off OTAs

FRISCO, Texas – It's a bit anti-climactic, but it is here. Monday marks the beginning of the Cowboys' 2021 OTAs at The Star, as players are finally entering Phase III of their offseason program.