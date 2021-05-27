newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Surprising Thing Paul Revere Did At The Battle Of Bunker Hill Battleground

By Luke T. Harrington
grunge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're an American reader, you almost certainly know who Paul Revere was. As immortalized in the poetry of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Revere was a Boston patriot who rode at midnight to warn the colonists about the invading British at the start of the American Revolution. His heroics, you'll remember, led to the American victory at the Battles of Lexington and Concord. As we've previously discussed at Grunge, however, Paul Revere was a far cry from the dashing young man of action portrayed in elementary-level history books. He was a stout, middle-aged guy who was there to get the job done.

www.grunge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Warren
Person
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Person
Paul Revere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunker Hill#Poetry#John Hill#Will Hill#William Hill#British#The Battles Of Lexington#Americans#Mental Floss#Surgeon Dentist#Ornament#Dentistry Paul Revere#Colonel William Prescott#Dr Joseph Warren#Man#American Revolution#Dr Warren#Boston#Far Cry#Middle Aged Guy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Religionlstribune.net

The Evidence of Faith’s Substance

Subject: 246 Years Later Part 2: The Foundation of American Christianity is Boldness. Acts 26: “Paul, you almost persuade me to become a Christian.”. All the nonsense playing out in American culture right now (Critical Race Theory, BLM, Defund Police) is intentional, to keep us in a constant state of fear of being labeled a racist while diverting our attention away from the foundational truths that formed our nation. If we do not stand up for our values and refuse to be labeled as racists by the Left, they will continue unchecked in their effort to destroy the America we love.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

The Ghost Of Paul Revere Plots Summer 2021 ‘Travelin’ On Tour’

Maine-based holler-folk outfit The Ghost of Paul Revere will hit the road this spring and summer for a slew of shows as part of The Travelin’ On Tour. The tour will begin in late May with stopes in Farmington, ME (5/30), Marshfield, MA (6/19), Portland, ME (6/20, sold out), and Hamilton, OH (6/25). From there, The Ghost of Paul Revere will link up with Trampled By Turtles for shows in Pelham, TN (6/26) and Indianapolis, IN (6/27).
Los Angeles, CAlosfelizledger.com

Old Bunker Hill Recollected Thanks to Historic Preservation Advocate

The Los Feliz Branch Library’s popular Architecture and Beyond lecture series is ongoing through Zoom. In February, Eagle Rock based author and historic preservation advocate Nathan Marsak brought Los Angeles’ demolished historic Bunker Hill to life while discussing his book Bunker Hill Los Angeles: Essence of Sunshine and Noir, published by Angel City Press.
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Rich Little once helped Ronald Reagan perfect his Truman Capote impression

It shouldn’t surprise us when Rich Little does an impression of a president doing an impression of a famous author, but at 82, the comic never ceases to amaze. “CBS Sunday Morning” aired a feature today on the famous impersonator, who has mimicked hundreds of celebrities and politicians over the years, now performing in Las Vegas. On Sunday, Little took a moment to tell about the time he met with then-President Ronald Reagan, who impressed Little with his own impersonations, including one of Alabama-raised author Truman Capote.
Musicava360.com

The Untold Truth Of The Highwaymen

The kids may not be listening to The Highwayman today, but there was a time when this country supergroup topped the charts and ruled the airwaves. 4 titans of American country music – Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson – released 3 albums over 10 years: "Highwayman," "Highwayman 2," and "The Road Goes On Forever."
Musicexpressnews.com

Commentary: At 80, Dylan's poetry and vision still astounds

Bob Dylan turned 80 last week. Eighty. A long, rich, productive life. But even if you narrow that time frame, he did more in his early 20s than most of us will ever do, no matter how long God grants us on this Earth. When his eponymous debut album appeared...
Religioncapecharlesmirror.com

History Notes this week of May 23

1521: Concluding the process of the Imperial Diet (the general assembly of the Imperial Estates of the Holy Roman Empire) that began in mid-April, Holy Roman Emperor Charles V issues the Edict of Worms, formally declaring Martin Luther a heretic and outlaw, subject to arrest and punishment. The edict reads in part: “For this reason we forbid anyone from this time forward to dare, either by words or by deeds, to receive, defend, sustain, or favor the said Martin Luther. On the contrary, we want him to be apprehended and punished as a notorious heretic, as he deserves, to be brought personally before us, or to be securely guarded until those who have captured him inform us, whereupon we will order the appropriate manner of proceeding against the said Luther. Those who will help in his capture will be rewarded generously for their good work.” Disregarding prior negotiations that promised safe passage, Luther’s friend and mentor Prince Frederick III, Elector of Saxony captured him enroute to his home and spirited him away to safe haven in Wartburg Castle, where he began work on his German translation of the Bible. The Edict was temporarily suspended in 1526 but was put back in force in 1529. Although it was never enforced against Luther himself, it was used as justification for arrests of Lutheran agitators in the Low Countries under Charles’ direct control.
Musicbitchute.com

Tom Balistreri

This is the first time I ever tried to perform this song. I'm singing quiet so I won't wake anyone. And I scramble the words a bit. And my fingers slipped here and there. Outside of that I guess it shows possibilities. lol. I always liked this Bob Dylan song....
Musicwesufm.org

Our Favorite Songs (221 – 230)

Nominated by DJ Way of Wes Dissect who says: The bass in this song is perfection. This song is from the perspective of British serial killers Rosemary and Fred West, making it a dark but captivating listen. 222. Natural Mystic by Bob Marley & The Wailers. Year Released: 1977. Released...
Books & Literaturekaxe.org

William Tecku: The Genius of Dylan's Poetry

It is as universal as Woody Guthrie's or Steinbeck's or Shakespeare's or WB Yeats, W.H. Auden, Shelley....the list goes on and on...it’s not easy to write something from the heart, especially if it's related to love or death or something that really bugs you, that eats at you...when something is is is something you want to really share and get it out there on the page with the written word, and to have that resonate in someone whose face is not in the mirror, that’s a real challenge. It is so seldom done. But he does it so consistently...I think he’s just a brilliant poet and I’m glad we can talk about him in the present tense. - William Tecku on Dylan’s poetry.
Entertainmentbitchute.com

Bob Dylan is not Bob Dylan

This is not a knock off of Paul Is Dead (PID), honest! What did the Buddha say about Bob Dylan? The suttas are the about 6,000 pages of the Buddha's words. I, and millions of other Buddhists believe that the Buddha could see into the future. I …
Festivalcoastalbreezenews.com

Reverence For the Holiday

For years now, I’ve questioned the rationale behind changing the dates of holidays to extend two-day weekends into three-day holiday getaways. Now I know some might feel offended by this, because so many look forward to the “three-day weekend.”. I guess the point I’m trying to make deals with the...
CelebritiesNewsTimes

B.J. Thomas, 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' Singer, Dead at 78

B.J. Thomas, the vocalist who mixed the stylish sophistication of a pop crooner and the down-home soul of a country singer on songs like the 1969 smash “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” died Saturday in his Arlington, Texas home at the age of 78. A rep for Thomas confirmed the singer’s death. The cause of death was lung cancer, which Thomas had publicly revealed he had in March.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Bob Dylan cites Tulsa as 'scene of the crime'

I first learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre in June 1972 as a University of Tulsa student involved in a summer urban ministry program at College Hill Presbyterian Church. We young students spent our days helping the neighborhood (cleaning, painting and other needs) and studying urban issues. One afternoon, a...
Palm Desert, CAFort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Love Boat' actor Gavin MacLeod dies

LOS ANGELES – Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who achieved fame as sardonic TV news writer Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and stardom playing cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. He was 90. MacLeod died early Saturday at his home in Palm Desert,...
Minoritiesbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The Second Amendment is not about guns — it’s about anti-Blackness, a new book argues

(CNN) One of Charlton Heston’s greatest performances came not in a Hollywood film but on a convention stage where he electrified a crowd of gun-rights enthusiasts. Heston was president of the National Rifle Association in May 2000 when he spoke at the group’s national gathering in Charlotte. The actor described gun owners as patriots and said owning a gun was “something that gives the most common man the most uncommon of freedoms.”
Chicago, ILclassicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago’s Richest Man

Here is the richest man in Chicago’s history, back when he was young and handsome. We have given the subject of this week’s feature a great deal of thought over a long period of time, not so much because the man was so rich—with today’s equivalent of as much as $125 billion. Our question was of a deeper nature, a genetic nature. How, we wanted to learn, could such a reportedly tightfisted curmudgeon be a brother of one the most loveable American men of the 20th century.