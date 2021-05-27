Cancel
Kim Kardashian West Denies Workers’ Claims That She Underpaid Them

By Natalie Daher, , and, Adnan Khan
nowthisnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West has denied the allegation that she underpaid her workers and pointed to a third-party vendor as the culprit. Kardashian West is facing a civil action lawsuit from seven domestic workers who claim they were underpaid and weren’t allowed to take legally mandated breaks while working at Kardashian West’s Hidden Hills home in California.

nowthisnews.com
