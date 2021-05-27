Cancel
Theater & Dance

10 songs you need in your life this week

By Salvatore Maicki
The FADER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. The most potent moments of Georgia’s sophomore album Seeking Thrills were those in which the London artist did just that — vaulting toward a greater feeling with steadfast sincerity. Her newest track, a collaboration with producer David Jackson titled “Get Me Higher,” assures that she’s going to reach that destination, come hell or high water. All that’s up for debate is whether you can keep up. —SM.

Sharon Van Etten
