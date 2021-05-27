Peacock's Joe Exotic series casts Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

JOE EXOTIC MAY HAVE CANCER: Joe Exotic believes he may have prostate cancer, and TMZ reports that he is asking President Joe Biden for help. His lawyer tells TMZ Joe is set to undergo further testing in prison, but that the medical facility there is limited. Joe told TMZ: “I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat. I don't want anyone's pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence.” He is hoping to get a pardon and receive treatment.