TV Series

Peacock's Joe Exotic series casts Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome fun news for anyone nostalgic for those early days of the coronavirus pandemic: We have another casting announcement for Peacock’s Joe Exotic series (which is based on a Wondery podcast of the same name, but come on, it’s a narrative version of the Tiger King documentary we all immediately got sick of talking about). As reported by Variety, Nat Wolff—recently of Paramount+’s The Stand, though we still think of him as the guy from the live-action Death Note movie for some reason—has been cast as Travis Maldonado, a husband of colorful character (and convicted animal endangerer and attempted murder-for-hirerer) Joe Exotic.

