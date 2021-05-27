newsbreak-logo
NHL

Five Potential Trade Destinations for Evgeny Kuznetsov

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen rumors leak from an NHL market about a star player being available via trade, there’s sometimes fire to accompany the smoke. When that team’s GM openly implies that player is available? There’s a good chance he plays for a new team before long. That appears to be the case with Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov based on comments GM Brian MacLellan made at the team’s season-ending presser following a five-game elimination at the hands of the Boston Bruins.

worldnewsera.com
NHLSportsnet.ca

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov has been added to NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol list, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The 28-year-old, along with goalie Ilya Samsonov, was reportedly held out of the Capitals' 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Monday for disciplinary reasons. This is the second time this season...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Kuznetsov, Samsonov, Wilson, Panarin, McCormick and MacEwen

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were added to the NHL COVID protocol related absence list. TSN: Tom Wilson said that he reached out to Artemi Panarin after their incident on Monday. “I think he’s a player that’s great for the game. He’s a great...
HockeyCBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Benched Monday

Kuznetsov (coach's decision) will not play in Monday's game against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov and teammate Ilya Samsonov were reportedly late to a team function and they'll both be withheld from Monday's game as a result. The 28-year-old has 29 points in 41 games this season, including eight points over the last seven contests. He should be back in his top-line role for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 5/7/21 @ WSH

Wrapping up their season series with one another with a back-to-back set in DC, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (23-23-7) will take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (34-14-5) at the Capital One Arena on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The teams will rematch on Saturday.
NHLNBC Sports

Laviolette updates Ovechkin injury, Kuznetsov and Samsonov benching

The Capitals pulled off an improbable 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Monday without T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Justin Schultz, Ilya Samsonov and, after one shift, Alex Ovechkin. As good as the win was in the moment, the status for each player looms large with the Stanley Cup...
NHLNBC Washington

Several Capitals Remain Out, But T.J. Oshie Will Return Against Rangers

Several Caps remain out, but Oshie will return against Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. T.J. Oshie will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers (7 p.m., on NBC Sports Washington Plus). Oshie's father passed earlier this week causing him to miss Monday's game. Head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed after the morning skate that Oshie would be available.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Washington Capitals

Welcome to the Thursday Edition of NHL Rumours! Things are sure heating up around the league especially with the news surrounding Tom Wilson. Not to mention, the playoff races that are coming to an end. As the action heats up on the ice, so does the action off the ice. General managers are positioning themselves for the expansion draft coming up next month. Keep it tuned in to the Last Word on Hockey for the latest news and analysis. Today’s NHL Rumours feature the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Washington Capitals.
NHLtechnewsvision.com

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov to make a trip with the team to Boston

Peter Laviolette announced during the Capitals’ optional skate on Tuesday that Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov will travel with the team to Boston for Games Three and Four. The two players are reacclimating themselves in the wake of being suspended by the team for disciplinary reasons and almost a two-week...
NHLFrederick News-Post

Samsonov, Kuznetsov back on the ice, but Caps have no timetable for their return to games

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and center Evgeny Kuznetsov practiced at the Capitals’ practice facility on Sunday, marking the first time either Russian has been on the ice for almost two weeks. Both players were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocols list on May 4, one day after both missed the previous game in New York because of disciplinary reasons.
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: On ice before optional practice

Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) was on the ice ahead of the team's optional practice Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Per head coach Peter Laviolette, Kuznetsov remains "not available for a few more days" but is allowed to work out with the team per league rules. That would suggest the Russian center won't play Game 2 on Monday against Boston, but further clarification should be provided on that front closer to puck drop.
NHLNHL

Carlson to play for Capitals against Bruins in Game 1 of playoffs

ARLINGTON, Va. -- John Carlson said he will be ready to play for the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7:15 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS) after the defenseman missed the final two games of the regular season with a lower-body injury.
NHLNBC Sports

Capitals' Carlson, Oshie progressing, Kuznetsov still out

Capitals defenseman John Carlson and right winger T.J. Oshie were on the ice Thursday in a sign both are progressing toward a return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Carlson was a full participant at practice and said he...
NHLPosted by
Audacy

5 early thoughts on Bruins-Capitals first-round series

As Brad Marchand said Monday night, “You probably could’ve guessed it was going to play out this way.”. Indeed, the Bruins and Capitals meeting in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs has felt inevitable for a while, going all the way back to Zdeno Chara leaving Boston to sign with Washington in the offseason. The only question was whether it would be in the first or second round.
NHLThe Ringer

The 16 People to Watch for in the 2021 NHL Playoffs

When the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals drop the puck this Saturday, it will mark the beginning of an unusual NHL postseason. Four teams in each of the four (temporary) divisions will battle for the Stanley Cup, and they’ll start off playing against one another—a fitting culmination to a pandemic-compressed season that’s been full of heated intra-conference play. The nuances of this year’s format mean that some of the potential Stanley Cup matchups are almost too beautiful to dare to dream of—Toronto could play Boston in the Final? Nathan MacKinnon could go up against Connor McDavid?! But someone has to get there first.
NHLNBC Sports

Samsonov available, no timetable for Kuzy's return

The Capitals’ win Saturday is proving to be more important by the day. Simply, to take a 1-0 lead over the Bruins with backup goalie Craig Anderson in net with a Capitals team that played well in front of him was a massive positive to take into Game 2. But the second reason is that, absent center Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals gave themselves a bit of breathing room in what’s sure to be a long and draining series.