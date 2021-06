The Punxsutawney School Board voted to approve the 2021-22 General Fund Budget without a tax increase at Tuesday’s meeting. The vote to adopt the budget in the amount of $49,976,250 without a tax increase was approved 8-0 – with one member being excused from the meeting. The board also voted to approve Kamp Kindergarten and Summer School Programs funded by a portion of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds also know as ESSERS which is part of the American Rescue Plan. These programs will address learning loss brought on by the pandemic.