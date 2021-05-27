How Toronto Shopping Destination WDLT117 Navigated COVID-19
Yorkville’s “best kept secret” offers up surprising design names and now, home décor. When managing director of Yorkville’s WDLT177 boutique, Jason Morikawa, opened its doors in the summer of 2019, the space — curated, cool and full of names not typically seen in the Canadian shopping scene — was poised to become a must-visit for fashion lovers searching for the lines they typically only interacted with digitally. Or in some cases, that they didn’t know they needed to know.worldnewsera.com