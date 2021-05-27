How Toronto Shopping Destination WDLT117 Navigated COVID-19

Most brands have a few telltale features that makes something inherently theirs, but few brands are as solidified with a singular design element as Valentino is with its Rockstuds. We first saw Valentino Rockstud appear in the Spring 2011 show, and from that point forward, the Bow that Valentino was once known for was replaced by the Rockstud (however sometimes they are still used together). Under the helm of Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri, the surge in popularity of Valentino Rockstud sales had doubled the brand's earnings in a matter of years. The now famous stud is meant to represent the "bugnatos" that are often seen on palazzo-style buildings in Rome, which is headquarters for the brand.