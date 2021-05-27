newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices

By JOHN SEEWER
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RHlM_0aDaGA6a00

After a year of coronavirus lockdowns, the start of summer beckons with vacation plans made possible by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. But a severe worker shortage brings a warning for travelers: Expect delays and pack a little patience.

Lifeguards and hotel housekeepers are in short supply. So are rental cars. And don't count on having a fruity cocktail at the hotel Tiki bar.

The labor shortage is hitting the nation’s tourist destinations just as they try to rebound from a year lost to the pandemic, where periodic surges in cases and lockdowns had Americans sticking close to home. Now, with more than half of adults vaccinated, Americans are ready to venture out with the traditional start of summer travel.

But the staffing issues threaten to derail the travel industry’s recovery. Travelers can expect fewer menu choices at restaurants, lengthy check-in lines at hotels and airports, and fewer rides and food stands at theme parks.

Some hotels aren't filling all of their rooms or changing the sheets as often because they don't have enough housekeepers. Six of the most popular national parks — including Yosemite, Rocky Mountain, Acadia and Zion — will require advance reservations for many visitors to allow for social distancing.

“This is nothing like we've ever seen before,” said Michelle Woodhull, president of Charming Inns, which includes four small hotels and a fine dining restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina.

The company has limited room reservations by 20 percent during some weeks and reduced seating at the restaurant, said Woodhull, who recently fielded a complaint from a customer who couldn't get a table for four weeks.

“Unfortunately, that is a reality,” she said, adding that it's better than delivering poor service. "What business wants to turn away business, especially after the year we've had?"

Still, the tourism industry is showing signs of coming back. Airline executives say domestic leisure travel is at pre-pandemic levels, and the number of people passing through U.S. airports daily is likely to top 2 million before the week is over — the first time that has happened since early March 2020.

Air travelers planning to rent a car during the Memorial Day weekend might be out of luck. Rental cars are scarce, and they are pricey — the average cost has roughly doubled from a year ago, according to government figures.

The AAA auto club forecasts that 37 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the upcoming holiday, a 60% increase over last year. But if AAA is right about this weekend, that will mean 6 million fewer people traveling than over the same holiday in 2019.

The reasons behind the worker shortage are hotly debated. Many employers blame the federal government's extra $300-per-week in unemployment aid. But plenty of hospitality workers who abruptly lost their jobs a year ago have moved on to new careers and aren't coming back.

Some employers in the hospitality industry want to hire new workers at lower wages instead of recalling laid-off employees, said D. Taylor, president of the hotel, gaming and airport workers union Unite Here.

Big hotel chains are considering eliminating housekeeping and guest-services jobs, and casinos are moving to cut jobs in food and beverage, he told a congressional subcommittee this week.

“That’s bad for customers, but it’s also bad for workers and communities because housekeepers, cooks, servers — that’s the backbone of the service economy,” Taylor said.

A survey of 4,000 travel and tourism workers earlier this year showed that many found jobs with higher pay and predictable schedules and more plan on leaving the industry soon, said Peter Ricci, director of Florida Atlantic University’s hospitality and tourism management program.

The travel sector as a whole, he said, faces a moment of change and will need to offer better wages and benefits and rethink how it treats employees.

“It's time for our industry to wake up and see that’s an important thing. We have a shortage for a reason,” said Cathy Balestriere, general manager of Crane’s Beach House, a boutique hotel in Delray Beach, Florida.

She has managed to keep most of her staff and brought in outside workers to provide massages and yoga, but the hotel is not offering breakfast, and the poolside Tiki bar is closed because there’s no one to serve drinks. Managers and maintenance staff have pitched in with housekeeping duties.

Maine’s biggest amusement park, Funtown Splashtown USA, which opens Memorial Day weekend, is scaling back hours and operating only five days a week because it cannot find enough workers.

The park in Saco, Maine, still needs lifeguards, ride operators and cleanup crews despite offering wage increases and four season passes for summer hires. The reduced number of international students is another problem for the largest seasonal employer in the state.

Raj Kapoor, who manages a popular food court on the Belmar, New Jersey, oceanfront, has hired 14 people for the summer, but he could still use eight to 10 more to scoop ice cream, roll burritos and sell sodas, milkshakes and candy.

The labor shortage has affected his business in other, less obvious ways. A shipment of soda that was promised the next day took a week and a half to arrive because the distributor did not have enough delivery drivers.

Diners in tourist hot spots shouldn’t be surprised when they find restaurants with limited hours, streamlined menus and some seating sections closed, even when there’s a wait for tables, said Barry Gutin, co-owner of the Cuba Libre restaurant chain on the East Coast.

To attract workers and help them get ahead, they’ve raised wages and gone as far as offering English and Spanish language courses and personal finance training. But hiring has still been a challenge. Their location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is only open for dinner right now — not even for takeout or delivery.

“We’re protecting the guest experience by not over-seating,” he said. “We’re hoping they understand things are a little different than pre-pandemic.”

Regardless of destination, travelers should make sure to call ahead and be ready to change plans at a moment’s notice.

Jamie Goble had been set to fly to Ohio from her home in Waco, Texas, to join her family for three days next week at Cedar Point amusement park, where they planned to celebrate her nephew's high school graduation.

But nine days before her flight, the park announced last week that it would be closed two days a week for most of the month because of staffing shortages.

“Not just the park, the hotel too,” she said. “So we were out of a place to stay. It’s all understandable, but we thought they had things figured out.”

Instead, they quickly shifted plans to ride roller coasters at Dollywood in Tennessee and go hiking at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

___

Associated Press writers David Koenig in Dallas, Wayne Parry in Belmar, New Jersey, and David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
38K+
Followers
46K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Economy#Restaurants#Time Travel#Travel Destinations#Summer Vacation#U S Travel#Americans#Charming Inns#Airline#Aaa#Crane#Cuba Libre#Crane S Beach House#Acadia#Associated Press#Summer Travel#Domestic Leisure Travel#Vacation Plans#Air Travelers#Tourist Destinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public HealthAsbury Park Press

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Summer travel trends

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a challenging 18 months to say the least. From remote learning and working from home, to socializing at a distance or keeping visits virtual, people have overcome a lot. As the weather warms up, people want to reunite and vacation again. Travelocity Travel...
Iowa Statekjan.com

Holiday weekend travel forecast calls for very busy Iowa roads

(Radio Iowa) – The holiday weekend ahead is projected to be one of the busiest for Iowa’s highways in many months. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A Iowa, says they’re predicting more than 37-million people nationwide will be traveling over the three-day Memorial Day weekend. Mitts says, “That’s still 14-percent below pre-pandemic levels but a significant step in the right direction toward traveling.”
TravelSFGate

As air travel rebounds, TSA warns of longer waits at start of busy summer season

U.S. air travel rebounded Sunday to the highest level of the pandemic era as the Transportation Security Administration continues to bolster staffing for the busy summer travel season set to kick off this weekend, federal aviation security officials said Tuesday. The 1.8 million passengers screened at TSA checkpoints Sunday was...
TravelGazette

US Airline fliers creep up toward 2 million in one day as travel rebounds

U.S. airlines carried the most passengers in almost 15 months on Friday, rebounding from the pandemic as travelers took advantage of relaxed restrictions and expanding vaccinations to take off for Memorial Day weekend. The Transportation Security Administration reported that it screened almost 1.96 million people at airports, compared with 1.85...
LifestyleWSET

TSA warns of longer wait times at airports due to more travelers, shortage of employees

WASHINGTON (7News) — As air travel skyrockets, so does the possibility of long wait times to get through security. Local airports are seeing massive jumps in air travelers compared to last spring, and at a press conference at Reagan National Tuesday the acting leader of the Transportation Security Administration warned of increasing wait times at airports as the summer travel season begins.
Travelcruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Will No Longer Homeport in Bermuda This Summer

Royal Caribbean has made the decision to cancel cruises this summer that were scheduled to sail from Bermuda on Vision of the Seas. Royal Caribbean said that the reason for the cancelations was due to the likelihood of cruises resuming from U.S. ports this summer. U.S. travelers are showing a preference for more direct access to ports of departure.
Centralia, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

Area Hotel Wins Travelers’ Choice Award

Best Western Plus today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for hotels. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Best Western Plus Centralia Hotel & Suites stood out by continuously delighting guests.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
12 News

Travel this summer is expected to climb

PHOENIX — COVID-19 brought travel to a near standstill last year and dealt a blow to everything from airlines to hotels. This summer is already shaping up to be different with a new term, “revenge travel.”. “We want to get back our time. We want to have revenge on this...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Airlines Prepare for Resurgence of Summer Travel

Almost everywhere you look in North Texas, there are signs that summer is near. With Memorial Day less than a week away, some feel a greater sense of appreciation for what this holiday might look like compared to last year. More than 37-million people are expected to travel this weekend....
Public HealthDemocrat-Herald

Before traveling to Europe, read the fine print on COVID-19 testing

There’s good news for travelers eager to dust off their passports after spending 2020 stuck at home: The list of countries lowering COVID-19 travel restrictions is growing. After being largely closed to American tourists for more than a year, the European Union recently recommended expanding the list of EU countries considered safe enough to allow tourists and opening the doors to vaccinated travelers from other countries.
WorldWALA-TV FOX10

Summer travel appears on the rebound

It appears the summer travel season is back. That's according to Tripadvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer. He says he's seen a return to pre-pandemic demand for travel. And the summer will be a busy season for getting out and away. Kaufer says half of Americans want to travel domestically, and a...
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Airfare deals to book this Memorial Day weekend for summer, fall travel

Travelers eager to return to the skies found a series of extra low fares over this recent winter season. Heading into spring, the thrill of finding last-minute airfare deals may seem to be over, at least for now, but low fares for leisure travel destinations are indeed possible to find. This Memorial Day weekend, for example, shows a number of hot deals on one-way and roundtrip fares for travel dates this August through November.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

The Trick To Getting Cheap American Airlines First Class Tickets

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I wrote a post this week about how I surprised my depressed and lonely 92-year-old dad in Florida. The highlight was that I offered to bring him back to California with me so he could hug his grandkids. Of course, he jumped at the chance and that was before I’d even told him I booked him a first class ticket.
Environmentwutqfm.com

Summer forecast calls for intensifying drought across American West

(NEW YORK) — The western United States is in the midst of an intensifying drought. In the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, nearly 52% of the western U.S. is in “extreme” or “exceptional drought.”. In parts of California and Nevada, two dry winters in a row, and a very...
HobbiesWRGB

Looking forward to taking a dip? Wait a little longer

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — I get it. It's a beautiful day... we're in the 80s... and the lake looks so inviting. But while it's hot outside, that's not all the case "inside" these waters... and if you're not careful you could get into trouble real fast. Looks pleasant, doesn't...
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Los Cabos Resort Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

CABO SAN LUCAS, México, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The famous beach resort Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner. The accolade, which honors hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide. Establishments praised with the Traveler's choice award are located all over the world and represent the upper echelon of businesses listed on the website.
Seattle, WAslickdeals.net

Seattle to Honduras $279 RT Airfares on United Airlines BE (Travel September - November 2021)

If you're not there for family, then Roatan is a beautiful island about 40 miles off the coast of Honduras, 1 ferry ride. United Airlines and Expedia have round trip airfares travelling from Seattle to San Pedro Sula Honduras (SAP) for $279, making 1 stop. These are basic economy fares, a restricted type fare. On United's basic economy, you're allowed one personal item only.