Popular Olive Garden Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best
Bottles of flowing wine, fresh fish, succulent meats, homemade pasta, and tons of vibrant, seasonal vegetables — there's nothing quite like a classic Italian meal. But here in America, we took it upon ourselves to transform Italian cuisine into something that's our own. There might be no better representation of that than Olive Garden. While not even remotely close to authentic Italian, we love it all the same and are darn right proud. Few can resist the allure of its amply portioned pasta dishes, unlimited soup and salad, and those addictive breadsticks.www.mashed.com