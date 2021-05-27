Popular Olive Garden Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

A perfectly cooked sea scallop is a thing of beauty — a slight crust on the outside and a tender, buttery interior when you cut into it. All you need is the right technique in order to plate up a masterpiece. However, when it comes to searing scallops, there are a few important things to consider. Before you even let your scallops touch the pan, they need to be dried off. As with anything you're trying to get a good sear on, too much moisture means your item will simply steam rather than sear, which isn't what you want.