5 Branding Lessons From The Magic School Bus

South Carolina school bus driver Kevin Corbin says that innocent questions may have saved 18 kindergarteners from being harmed during an armed school bus hijacking, Good Morning America reports. Earlier this month, an armed Fort Jackson army trainee allegedly went on a school bus and held Corbin and the kids aboard hostage. Looking back on the incident, Corbin refers to the kids as his “heroes” and explained that the kindergarteners’ questions “frustrated” the hijacker enough to let them all go. “They asked him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ He never did have an answer for this one. They asked, was he going to hurt them? He said ‘No.’ They asked, ‘Are you going to hurt our bus driver?’ He said, ‘No. I’m going to put you off the bus,’” Corbin said. “He sensed more questions coming and I guess something clicked in his mind and he said, ‘Enough is enough already,’ and he told me to ‘Stop the bus, and just get off.’”