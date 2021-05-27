5 Branding Lessons From The Magic School Bus

newsbreak-logo
The 90’s were filled with an embarrassment of riches when it came to excellent children’s science programming, and one of the most beloved was The Magic School Bus. The Magic School Bus was a Scholastic book series and then a popular television show that followed a quirky science teacher named Ms. Frizzle and her class’ magical science-themed field trips on a flying yellow bus. Authors Joanna Cole and Bruce Degan wrote the first book in 1986, and it was turned into a PBS TV series in 1994. Science television at the time was dominated by male figures, and this was an attempt to improve science education programming for girls and minority students in particular. The Magic School Bus Rides Again premiered in 2017, appealing to a new generation and their nostalgic parents. There is even a live action movie in the works starring Elizabeth Banks.

