Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for June 5, 2021

James Brennan, President, and CEO of 1 North Wealth Services is proud to announce the promotion of Margo Cook to Partner. 1 North Wealth Services is an independent fee-only boutique firm of experts in managing active and customized investment portfolios. Its office is based in Annapolis and serves clients throughout the United States, with Margo focused primarily on clients who reside in the Chesapeake Region of Maryland/DC/Virginia and Florida. “Margo has proven to be an outstanding addition to our team, and I am delighted she has agreed to accept this Partnership role,” Brennan said. “She is a true community leader; she has been instrumental in advising our clients and delivering financial education and philanthropic advising, earning the respect and admiration of many philanthropic leaders in the region,” he went on to say.