Anne Arundel County, MD

Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for June 5, 2021

By EOA Staff
Posted by 
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ABC Events has announced that the 7th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time. What’s new?. Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors.

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
