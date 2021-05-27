newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans announce $928 billion counteroffer on infrastructure

By Cathy Biank
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans announced a $928 billion counteroffer on infrastructure on Thursday, a marked increase from their initial proposal. But their offer is still significantly smaller than the slimmed-down alternative to President Biden’s original massive proposal and is focused solely on physical infrastructure needs that do not incorporate the president’s priorities on bolstering “human infrastructure.”

worldnewsera.com
