I love that concerts are back - and back with a vengeance for 2021! I don't have the actual numbers in front of me so I don't know if it's true or not.....but it feels like Missoula has to be approaching some sort of world record with the amount of concerts that we've seen announced in the last month. OK, so maybe it's because there was absolutely nothing for shows, and then the floodgates opened so it just SEEMS like there's been more concerts announced this year than in previous years. But it still wouldn't hurt to get someone from Guinness World Records on the phone to see if Missoula might be getting close to being included in their next publication!