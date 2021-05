Here are 10 cool, refreshing drinks from Starbucks to try this summer. Don’t get me wrong I love water but sometimes it’s nice to have something flavored. Starbucks also just released oat-milk, if you haven’t tried it in any of their drinks yet I highly recommend it. It is just as creamy as regular milk. As you know Starbucks always has the best seasonal winter drinks but they also have great summer drinks. My favorites are the refreshers and the frappuccinos during summertime. Luckily they do have all these drinks available year-round so you won’t miss out on trying them.