Australian Broadcasting Corporation Ups Spend For Cybersecurity Measures

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s national broadcaster, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, will more than double its spend on cybersecurity measures in the wake of an attack on the Nine Network. Australian Broadcasting Corporation managing director David Anderson has revealed the broadcaster’s cybersecurity costs would increase from AU$1.7 million ($1.3 million) this financial...

tntribune.com
Scott Morrison
Australiafloridasunreview.com

Australian Labor Party Warns Of ‘Spin’ In Disability Change

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Labor Party has seized on leaked documents as a sign the Morrison government will seek to dupe Australians over a plan to overhaul the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Minister Linda Reynolds has paused a plan to replace typical support packages, based on funding approved for participants...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Australian regulators step up climate disclosure oversight

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian regulators are increasing their oversight of climate change reporting by listed companies and financial institutions, the regulators said this week. The securities regulator is taking a close look at the potential for “greenwashing”, a practice where firms embellish their corporate, social or environmental credentials, while its...
Economykdal610.com

Rio Tinto appoints Aboriginal Australian former minister to board

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Rio Tinto Ltd has made its first Aboriginal board appointment, hiring former Western Australian state treasurer Ben Wyatt as it strives to rebuild its reputation following last year’s destruction of the Juukan Gorge rockshelters. Wyatt, 47, retired from state parliament in March after a 15-year career that...
Businessteslanorth.com

Tesla to Spend Over $1 Billion Annually for Australian Minerals

Tesla is expecting to spend over $1 billion per year on Australian minerals, due to the country’s responsible mining practices and vast resources, according to a statement from a company chairperson. On Wednesday, Tesla Chairperson Robyn Denholm said that Australia is slated to gain from developing supply chains for electric...
Energy Industrywcn247.com

Australian power generator takes Greenpeace to court

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator AGL Energy has taken Greenpeace to court alleging breaches of copyright and trademark laws in the environmental group’s campaign that describes AGL as the nation’s biggest climate polluter. Greenpeace Australia Pacific has accused AGL of “greenwashing” by promoting itself as a leading investor in renewable energy. AGL, which predominantly generates coal-fired electricity, targeted in the Federal Court Greenpeace’s use of its logo in an online advertising campaign that uses the slogan “AGL – Australia’s Greatest Liability.” AGL unsuccessfully applied for an interim court order that would have forced Greenpeace to remove the logo. Greenpeace argues that Australian trademark law allowed for the logo to be used for satire, parody and criticism.
Healththewestsidegazette.com

Australian Parliament Returns As Vaccines Ramp Up

SYDNEY — The vaccine rollout, quarantining and the opening of international borders are likely to be high on the agenda of debate when federal parliament sits this week in the run-up to national cabinet on May 21. Australia reached 500,000 Covid-19 vaccinations in a week for the first time as...
Retailthewestsidegazette.com

Buoyant Australian Consumers Were Spending In April

CANBERRA, Australia — Economists expect retail spending has grown with consumers buoyed by substantial employment, rising housing prices, and ultra-low interest rates. A monthly gauge of consumer confidence struck a 12-year high in April, pointing forward to household spending. However, as Australian life returns to some normality, people’s spending habits...
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Australian Students Fired Up Over Prime Minister’s Budget For Gas

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian students will voice their anger at the federal government’s cheques for the gas industry by taking to the streets to strike. May 21 marks the first “School Strike 4 Climate” in Australia since the coronavirus pandemic. The students have long called for a plan for net-zero...
Economyperuzi.xyz

Fears over China’s stake in Aussie port

Tensions between Beijing and Canberra over Chinese ownership were heightened after the federal government angered Beijing in April by axing the controversial Belt and Road Initiative, struck between Victoria and Beijing. And after revelations a Chinese state-owned enterprise holds a 50 per cent stake of the Port of Newcastle, Liberal...
Fraud Crimesweeklyblitz.net

Australian broadcaster joins scammers against Dubai ruler

According to information available on, Tom Steinfort is a “multi-award-winning journalist” who has been filing reports for 60 Minutes for many years. During the past twenty years, Tom has covered a number of major stories. But now, he certainly has put his own credibility and good name into stake. He purely is gambling, to please a convicted fraudster, a scammer and a notorious individual named David Haigh. Jointly with scammer David Haigh and his cronies Tiina Jauhiainen and mobile barber Marcus Essabri, Tom Steinfort is set to release his book named ‘The Sins of Sheikh’, where he is once again going to play the role of a mouthpiece of scammers. In this book, Tom Steinfort has reproduced the bogus story of Princess Haya and then outrageous story manufactured by fraud David Haigh, scammer Tiina Jauhiainen and David’s gay partner – Marcus Essabri.
Technologydataversity.net

4 Essential Cybersecurity Measures for Businesses to Take

Click to learn more about author Anas Baig. In the last few years, Colombia has become an increasingly excellent place to do business. That’s because it has some of the higher rates of internet penetration in Latin America and a strong labor force, which have made it easier for everybody to do business there.
Public Safetyhcinnovationgroup.com

The Challenges of Spending on Tools in the Current Cybersecurity Landscape

As anyone who isn’t living in a cave—and perhaps some individuals who are living in caves—must be aware, the current landscape around cybersecurity is the most urgent and challenging ever. Just to take a single example, as Senior Contributing Editor David Raths wrote on May 14, “As San Diego-based Scripps Health continues its efforts to restore online systems after a cyberattack on May 1, a ransomware attack has caused the Health Service Executive, the publicly funded healthcare system in the Republic of Ireland, to shut down its IT systems to protect against further attack. A BBC story noted that Ossian Smyth, minister for public procurement and eGovernment, spoke to reporters and said it was an international attack. ‘These are cybercriminal gangs, looking for money,’ Smyth said. ‘What they're attempting to do is to encrypt and lock away our data, and then to try to ransom it back to us for money. It's widespread. It is very significant, and possibly the most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish State.’ The BBC also reported that the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said the HSE became aware of a significant ransomware attack on some of its systems in the early hours of Friday morning. In a tweet, Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the incident was ‘having a severe impact on our health and social care services today, but individual services and hospital groups are impacted in different ways.’”
UEFASporting News

Optus Sport snare Australian broadcasting rights to the 2023 Women's World Cup

Optus Sport have confirmed they have secured a deal to become Australia's main broadcaster of the 2023 Women's World Cup. The tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with the United States winning the 2019 World Cup in France. Following Network Ten's recent acquisition of the A-League and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House warns companies to step up cybersecurity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House warned corporate executives and business leaders on Thursday to step up security measures to protect against ransomware attacks after intrusions disrupted operations at a meatpacking company and a southeastern oil pipeline. There has been a significant hike in the frequency and size of ransomware...
Marketsinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Australian GDP Beats Expectations

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Wednesday morning, with Australia reporting a better-than-expected GDP. Investors also remained concerned about the U.S. Federal Reserve withdrawing stimulus measures earlier than expected, as economic recovery continues with data on it expected on Friday. In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.77% by...