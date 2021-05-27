newsbreak-logo
Dunkin' Has Berry Powdered Donuts And 3 New Lemonade Refreshers Just In Time For Summer

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
 3 days ago

Summer has officially begun at Dunkin’. The coffee and doughnut chain is adding some sweet treats to its menu that are perfect for warm, sunny days, including three new Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers and pink-hued Berry Powdered Donuts.

The new Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers are available in strawberry, peach and blueberry flavors, and they are made with lemonade, fruit concentrate and B vitamins. The new Berry Powdered Donuts are available as a ring-shaped donut or as Munchkins donut hole treats. Both are tossed in a pink-colored berry powder.

Both the lemonades and donuts are now available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants for a limited time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2er7mI_0aDaEcYO00
Dunkin'

Dunkin’ will also mark National Donut Day on Friday, June 4, by handing out a free classic donut with any beverage purchase, while supplies last at participating locations. The deal includes the new items, so you can try the Berry Powdered Donut for free if you purchase a Lemonade Refresher.

You’ll also soon be able to find new donut-themed merchandise as part of Dunkin’s #NationalDonutDay collection. The merchandise will be available at noon EST on Thursday, June 3, exclusively on Dunkin’s website.

If you can’t wait, the brand has also launched a collection of Dunkin’-inspired wall paint. The Dunkin’ x Backdrop collection is offered in Dunkin’s iconic pink and orange hues for $39 for a half-gallon of paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuuFv_0aDaEcYO00
Dunkin'

Starbucks has also revealed its summer menu, which includes a new Frappuccino flavored like a state fair treat, Strawberry Funnel Cake.

The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino features layers of strawberry puree and whipped cream swirled with funnel cake-flavored Frappuccino. It is then topped with crunchy funnel cake pieces.

Of course, there are also year-round favorites that are perfect for the season, like a variety of colorful Starbucks Refreshers drinks, including the magenta-colored Dragon Drink, pastel Pink Drink, Mango Dragonfruit and Kiwi Starfruit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxrAS_0aDaEcYO00
Starbucks

Which new treat will you be trying first this summer?

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
784K+
Views
