North America's Largest Nonferrous Scrap Processors List

A customer of the Subway sandwich chain was cleared to proceed with her lawsuit against the company for incessantly texting her even after she asked them to stop. Marina Soliman filed the lawsuit in March of last year because she was receiving promotional text messages from the fast-food chain that she couldn't opt out of. It all started when she saw an advertisement for a free sandwich promotion at a Subway location in California, which prompted her to text a keyword and a short code to the company to collect the freebie.