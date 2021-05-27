newsbreak-logo
Memorial Day event planned Sunday in Hickory

By Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record
 4 days ago

A Memorial Day commemoration is planned for Union Square on Sunday starting at 6:15 p.m. Mayor Hank Guess said he will deliver some brief remarks. Guess said elements of the U.S. Army Reserve and Marine Corps League will also take part in the ceremony. After the ceremony, the Hickory Jazz...

hickoryrecord.com
