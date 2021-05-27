Memorial Day event planned Sunday in Hickory

HICKORY — The City of Hickory will be closing the portion of Fifth Street NE from Stasovich Place (Fifth Street NE) to Tenth Avenue Drive NE, beginning the week of May 17. The various sections of the road will be closed for roughly two and a half months to enhance the crosswalks along that area. The sidewalk will be widened to 10 feet to better accommodate bikes and pedestrians. Fifth Street NE will also go from three lanes to two lanes.