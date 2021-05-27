newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Action News Jax

Studies: Immunity for those who had COVID-19 and those vaccinated could last for years

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jBSm_0aDaE8Lx00

Two recently released studies seem to show that those who have been infected with COVID-19 will likely have lifelong immunity from the virus that has killed more than 3.4 million people worldwide.

According to The New York Times, a study published Monday in the journal Nature showed cells that retain a memory of the virus persist in a person’s bone marrow and may produce antibodies whenever the body needs them, even years later.

Antibodies are proteins within the body that can recognize invading viruses and work to neutralize them.

The second study was posted online at BioRxiv, a site for biology research, and it found that certain cells, called memory B cells, continue to mature and strengthen for at least 12 months after a person is first infected with the virus.

Both reports looked at people who had been exposed to the novel coronavirus within the past 12 months.

“People who were infected and get vaccinated really have a terrific response, a terrific set of antibodies, because they continue to evolve their antibodies,” said Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York who led the study on memory maturation.

Nussenzweig’s team found that neutralizing antibodies, or antibodies that help to prevent reinfection from a virus, were unchanged for between six and 12 months after infection by the COVID-19 virus.

“I expect that they (the antibodies) will last for a long time.”

The results could be similar for those who have not been infected with the virus but have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination.

Protection from COVID-19 vaccines alone will likely not be as strong and could lead to the need for a booster shot at some time in the future, according to Nussenzweig.

“That’s the kind of thing that we will know very, very soon,” he said.

To read the New York Times story on the new research, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
38K+
Followers
46K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination#Public Health#Cells#The New York Times#Biorxiv#Rockefeller University#Cox Media Group#Nature#Covid 19 Vaccines#Lifelong Immunity#Infection#Neutralizing Antibodies#Invading Viruses#Biology Research#Reinfection#Coronavirus#Bone Marrow#People#Memory Maturation
Related
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Half of People Who Did This Had No Antibodies After Vaccination, Study Says

Just like the coronavirus itself, the vaccine that protects against COVID-19 can affect everyone differently. Some people have no side effects, others are stuck in bed for a couple of days. And while some people build up strong immunity after getting their shots, others aren't so lucky. While it's difficult to predict how you'll respond, medical experts have cautioned that people with autoimmune disorders or those who take immune suppressants may not have a robust response. And now, a new study found that one group of people tends to have particularly reduced immunity after getting vaccinated. In fact, half of them have no antibodies after their vaccination.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19: Porters Had Higher Rates of Infection Than Doctors

A study of health care workers in Scotland shows they were three times more likely to become infected during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with the general population. Around one in five workers who were infected were asymptomatic and unaware they had COVID-19. The study, published in...
Bozeman, MTBillings Gazette

MSU researchers publish study on coronavirus variant

BOZEMAN — As more contagious and potentially lethal versions of the pandemic-causing coronavirus make headlines, Montana State University scientists have some good news: A local variant appears to undermine, not enhance, the pathogen's ability to overcome the human immune system. As part of a global effort to monitor for mutations...
Public HealthLake Geneva Regional News

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
Public HealthMiddletown Press

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Public HealthMetroWest Daily News

If you saw my COVID patients, you'd know we're still in danger. Don't be a vaccine straggler.

We are close to the end and I believe we will finish the pandemic soon, but how much death and struggle we experience in this country is up to you. We are hearing all over America that the COVID-19 pandemic is ending. As deaths and hospitalizations are declining and restrictions loosening, this certainly seems to be true. But please don’t tell that to my 85-year-old patient with cancer. I admitted him to the hospital and diagnosed him with the coronavirus on a Sunday. By Monday, he was one step away from intubation. Turns out, his daughter did not believe in getting her family vaccinated. So he hadn’t received his shots.
Public HealthKOAT 7

Hearing loss, auto-immune diseases, side effects and the COVID-19 vaccine

All week long KOAT will be answering viewer questions on the COVID-19 vaccine from New Mexico's top doctors and health experts. New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase. Chief Medical Officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Service Dr. Jason Mitchell. QUESTION:...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

6 Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Busted By Top Doctors

Many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated due to misinformation. U.S. states are expected to give at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4. Health experts have cleared up the confusion about the vaccine with reliable facts. At least three states in the United States...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC mask update tied to huge jump in COVID-19 vaccination interest

Interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 increased significantly right after the May 13 CDC update that said fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks in most indoor settings, according to vaccines.gov data obtained by CNN. The website allows Americans to search vaccination sites by ZIP code. On the afternoon...
Public HealthABC 33/40 News

Those fully vaccinated very unlikely to spread COVID-19, Fauci says

Fully vaccinated people may be a “dead end” to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci says based on research and data, those who are fully vaccinated are very unlikely to spread the virus. Doctors call this "promising news." As more people get vaccinated the chances of COVID spreading or of us seeing...
PharmaceuticalsHuffingtonPost

Experts Predict When And How Often We'll Need COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

After an incredibly fast push to develop vaccines, followed up by a rocky initial rollout, the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is at a hopeful point. Vaccination rates are climbing, while cases and deaths have dropped to their lowest point in nearly a year. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are working — and not just against the initial strain of the virus. The vaccines are holding up well against emerging variants so far.
Cancernewsofbahrain.com

COVID-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, leading scientists say

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak needs to be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong, a group of leading scientists said. COVID-19, which emerged in China in late 2019,...