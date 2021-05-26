Cupra Born electric hot hatch arrives with 228bhp and rear-wheel-drive
Cupra has lifted the wraps from its first all-electric, 335-range car, the Born. First things first, I preferred it when it was referred to as el-Born, which it was when the concept was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. ‘The Born’ doesn’t really work for me. Plus … well, essentially it’s a VW ID.3 with the addition of some sporty details. But there’s no denying, the Cupra certainly looks pretty stunning.www.leamingtoncourier.co.uk