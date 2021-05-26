Cupra Born electric hot hatch arrives with 228bhp and rear-wheel-drive

An Opel classic is getting a 21st century update with an electric version of the Manta. Originally released more than 50 years ago, the one-off Manta GSe ElektroMOD combines the styling of the 70s model with the latest in EV technology. The four-cylinder engine of the original has been swapped for a 108kW/147 hp electric motor with a lithium ion battery capacity of 31 kWh, allowing for a range of 120+ miles and it takes under four hours to fully charge the battery with the onboard 9kW charger. The car also features a four-speed manual with an automatic fourth gear, rear-wheel-drive, LED headlights, DRLs, and taillights, 17" Ronal wheels, and an Opel Pure Panel digital dashboard.