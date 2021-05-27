Cancel
Boca Raton Resort & Club Announces Partnership with Major Food Group

By Editorials
Cover picture for the articleMultiple New Restaurants, Including Sadelle’s, Will Define The Iconic South Florida Luxury Destination. Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Resort & Club announces an innovative partnership with Major Food Group (“MFG”) that will create one of the most exciting culinary destinations in the United States. Over the next eight months, the Property and MFG, the company behind some of today’s hottest restaurants, including Carbone, The Grill, and Parm, will launch multiple dining concepts as part of the Resort & Club’s $150 million transformation.

