Boca Raton Resort & Club Announces Partnership with Major Food Group

Boca Raton. When we think of Boca, we think of the high-roller lifestyle: glitz, glamour, wealth, and a multitude of luxury vehicles. Underneath the veneer of the Boca luxury lifestyle, there's a little subculture that exudes much more than meets the eye. Craft Breweries are blowing up and trending across the United States. A community of creative entrepreneurs who have taken the age-old process of brewing hops, yeasts, malts, and other essentials, into a delicious beverage that kisses your pallet with relative ease. Craft breweries in Boca Raton are something of a misnomer, but don't let this city's superficialities fool you: there ARE some pleasant surprises awaiting discovery.