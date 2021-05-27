Cancel
Mental Health

Bi-ancestral depression GWAS in the Million Veteran Program and meta-analysis in >1.2 million individuals highlight new therapeutic directions

By Daniel F. Levey, Murray B. Stein, Frank R. Wendt, Gita A. Pathak, Hang Zhou, Mihaela Aslan, Rachel Quaden, Kelly M. Harrington, Yaira Z. Nuñez, Cassie Overstreet, Krishnan Radhakrishnan, Gerard Sanacora, Andrew M. McIntosh, Jingchunzi Shi, Suyash S. Shringarpure, 23andMe Research Team, the Million Veteran Program, John Concato, Renato Polimanti, Joel Gelernter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor depressive disorder is the most common neuropsychiatric disorder, affecting 11% of veterans. Here we report results of a large meta-analysis of depression using data from the Million Veteran Program, 23andMe, UK Biobank and FinnGen, including individuals of European ancestry (n = 1,154,267; 340,591 cases) and African ancestry (n = 59,600; 25,843 cases). Transcriptome-wide association study analyses revealed significant associations with expression of NEGR1 in the hypothalamus and DRD2 in the nucleus accumbens, among others. We fine-mapped 178 genomic risk loci, and we identified likely pathogenicity in these variants and overlapping gene expression for 17 genes from our transcriptome-wide association study, including TRAF3. Finally, we were able to show substantial replications of our findings in a large independent cohort (n = 1,342,778) provided by 23andMe. This study sheds light on the genetic architecture of depression and provides new insight into the interrelatedness of complex psychiatric traits.

Mental Health
Health
Iksuda Therapeutics closes $47 million financing round

Iksuda Therapeutics (Iksuda), the developer of a new generation of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with raised therapeutic index, has announced it has completed a US $47 million (circa GB £34 million) financing round, co-led by Mirae Asset Capital and its subsidiaries, Celltrion and Premier Partners, with the Company being advised by Ashfords LLP. The funding will support the advancement of Iksuda’s lead ADC assets and expansion of its payload and conjugation platform technologies.
PLOS Papers on Adverse Drug Reaction GWAS, Rare Variant Gene Regulators, Ovarian Cancer MicroRNAs

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and elsewhere outline findings from a genome-wide association study on adverse drug reactions (ADR) to common drugs or drug group representatives. Using array-based genotyping profiles, imputed genotyping clues, and drug allergy insights in electronic health record (EHR) data for more than 81,700 Vanderbilt BioVU DNA Biobank participants of European or African ancestry, the team narrowed in on seven loci linked to ADRs for 14 commonly prescribed drugs or drug types in European individuals — a set that encompassed variants in genes previously linked to adverse responses to opioid drugs such as CYP2D6 and OPRM1. From these and other results, the authors suggest that the high-throughput approach used "can enable impactful pharmacogenomic research to help develop clinical guidelines for the delivery of the right drug to the right person."
A phase 2a randomized clinical trial of intravenous vedolizumab for the treatment of steroid-refractory intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Steroid-refractory (SR) acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) remains a significant complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Systemic corticosteroids are first-line therapy for aGvHD, but apart from ruxolitinib, there are no approved treatments for SR aGvHD. Vedolizumab is approved for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and may be effective for treatment of SR intestinal aGvHD. We conducted a phase 2a trial (NCT02993783) to evaluate the clinical efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vedolizumab 300 and 600 mg for SR intestinal aGvHD. This study was terminated before full enrollment was completed because early results failed to demonstrate positive proof-of-concept in efficacy. Before termination, 17 participants had enrolled and an early response in intestinal aGvHD was observed in 11 and eight participants at days 15 and 28, respectively. All adverse events observed were consistent with those expected in a population with SR intestinal aGvHD. Overall, vedolizumab did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint (overall response at day 28), likely owing to premature study drug discontinuation, lack of efficacy, and the competing risks inherent with a population with advanced SR intestinal aGvHD. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the considerations needed when conducting studies in patients with SR intestinal aGvHD.
Genome-wide copy number variation analysis of hepatitis B infection in a Japanese population

Genome-wide association studies have been performed to identify common genetic variants associated with hepatitis B (HB). However, little is known about copy number variations (CNVs) in HB. In this study, we performed a genome-wide CNV analysis between 1830 healthy controls and 1031 patients with HB infection after quality control. Using signal calling by the Axiom Analysis Suite and CNV detection by PennCNV software, we obtained a total of 4494 CNVs across all individuals. The genes with CNVs that were found only in the HB patients were associated with the immune system, such as antigen processing. A gene-level CNV association test revealed statistically significant CNVs in the contactin 6 (CNTN6) gene. Moreover, we also performed gene-level CNV association tests in disease subgroups, including hepatocellular carcinoma patients, liver cirrhosis patients, and HBV carriers, including asymptomatic carriers and patients with HBV-derived chronic hepatitis. Our findings from germline cells suggested that patient-specific CNVs may be inherent genetic risk factors for HB.
Association of assisted reproductive technology, germline de novo mutations and congenital heart defects in a prospective birth cohort study

Emerging evidence suggests that children conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART) have a higher risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) even when there is no family history. De novo mutation (DNM) is a well-known cause of sporadic congenital diseases; however, whether ART procedures increase the number of germline DNM (gDNM) has not yet been well studied. Here, we performed whole-genome sequencing of 1137 individuals from 160 families conceived through ART and 205 families conceived spontaneously. Children conceived via ART carried 4.59 more gDNMs than children conceived spontaneously, including 3.32 paternal and 1.26 maternal DNMs, after correcting for parental age at conception, cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking, and exercise behaviors. Paternal DNMs in offspring conceived via ART are characterized by C>T substitutions at CpG sites, which potentially affect protein-coding genes and are significantly associated with the increased risk of CHD. In addition, the accumulation of non-coding functional mutations was independently associated with CHD and 87.9% of the mutations were originated from the father. Among ART offspring, infertility of the father was associated with elevated paternal DNMs; usage of both recombinant and urinary follicle-stimulating hormone and high-dosage human chorionic gonadotropin trigger was associated with an increase of maternal DNMs. In sum, the increased gDNMs in offspring conceived by ART were primarily originated from fathers, indicating that ART itself may not be a major reason for the accumulation of gDNMs. Our findings emphasize the importance of evaluating the germline status of the fathers in families with the use of ART.
RIP3 impedes transcription factor EB to suppress autophagic degradation in septic acute kidney injury

Autophagy is an important renal-protective mechanism in septic acute kidney injury (AKI). Receptor interacting protein kinase 3 (RIP3) has been implicated in the renal tubular injury and renal dysfunction during septic AKI. Here we investigated the role and mechanism of RIP3 on autophagy in septic AKI. We showed an activation of RIP3, accompanied by an accumulation of the autophagosome marker LC3II and the autophagic substrate p62, in the kidneys of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced septic AKI mice and LPS-treated cultured renal proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs). The lysosome inhibitor did not further increase the levels of LCII or p62 in LPS-treated PTECs. Moreover, inhibition of RIP3 attenuated the aberrant accumulation of LC3II and p62 under LPS treatment in vivo and in vitro. By utilizing mCherry-GFP-LC3 autophagy reporter mice in vivo and PTECs overexpression mRFP-GFP-LC3 in vitro, we observed that inhibition of RIP3 restored the formation of autolysosomes and eliminated the accumulated autophagosomes under LPS treatment. These results indicated that RIP3 impaired autophagic degradation, contributing to the accumulation of autophagosomes. Mechanistically, the nuclear translocation of transcription factor EB (TFEB), a master regulator of the lysosome and autophagy pathway, was inhibited in LPS-induced mice and LPS-treated PTECs. Inhibition of RIP3 restored the nuclear translocation of TFEB in vivo and in vitro. Co-immunoprecipitation further showed an interaction of RIP3 and TFEB in LPS-treated PTECs. Also, the expression of LAMP1 and cathepsin B, two potential target genes of TFEB involved in lysosome function, were decreased under LPS treatment in vivo and in vitro, and this decrease was rescued by inhibiting RIP3. Finally, overexpression of TFEB restored the autophagic degradation in LPS-treated PTECs. Together, the present study has identified a pivotal role of RIP3 in suppressing autophagic degradation through impeding the TFEB-lysosome pathway in septic AKI, providing potential therapeutic targets for the prevention and treatment of septic AKI.
A carbazole compound, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde, plays an antitumor function through reactivation of the p53 pathway in human melanoma cells

P53, the major tumor suppressor, is frequently mutated in many cancers, and up to 84% of human melanomas harbor wild-type p53, which is considered to be an ideal target for melanoma therapy. Here, we evaluated the antitumor activity of a carbazole derivative, 9-ethyl-9H-carbazole-3-carbaldehyde (ECCA), on melanoma cells. ECCA had a selectively strong inhibitory activity against the growth of BRAF-mutated and BRAF-wild-type melanoma cells but had little effect on normal human primary melanocytes. ECCA inhibited melanoma cell growth by increasing cell apoptosis, which was associated with the upregulation of caspase activities and was significantly abrogated by the addition of a caspase inhibitor. In vivo assays confirmed that ECCA suppressed melanoma growth by enhancing cell apoptosis and reducing cell proliferation, and importantly ECCA did not have any evident toxic effects on normal tissues. RNA-Seq analysis identified several pathways related to cell apoptosis that were affected by ECCA, notably, activation of the p53 signaling pathway. Biochemical assays demonstrated that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p53 at Ser15 in melanoma cells harboring wild-type p53, and importantly, the knockdown or deletion of p53 in those cells counteracted the ECCA-induced apoptosis, as well as senescence. Further investigations revealed that ECCA enhanced the phosphorylation of p38-MAPK and c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK), and treatment with either a p38-MAPK or a JNK inhibitor rescued the cell growth inhibition elicited by ECCA, which depended on the expression of the p53 gene. Finally, the combination of ECCA with a BRAF inhibitor significantly enhanced the growth inhibition of melanoma cells. In summary, our study demonstrates that the carbazole derivative, ECCA, induces melanoma cell apoptosis and senescence through the activation of p53 to significantly and selectively suppress the growth of melanoma cells without affecting normal human melanocytes, suggesting its potential to develop a new drug for melanoma therapy.
Age at onset of mental disorders worldwide: large-scale meta-analysis of 192 epidemiological studies

Promotion of good mental health, prevention, and early intervention before/at the onset of mental disorders improve outcomes. However, the range and peak ages at onset for mental disorders are not fully established. To provide robust, global epidemiological estimates of age at onset for mental disorders, we conducted a PRISMA/MOOSE-compliant systematic review with meta-analysis of birth cohort/cross-sectional/cohort studies, representative of the general population, reporting age at onset for any ICD/DSM-mental disorders, identified in PubMed/Web of Science (up to 16/05/2020) (PROSPERO:CRD42019143015). Co-primary outcomes were the proportion of individuals with onset of mental disorders before age 14, 18, 25, and peak age at onset, for any mental disorder and across International Classification of Diseases 11 diagnostic blocks. Median age at onset of specific disorders was additionally investigated. Across 192 studies (n = 708,561) included, the proportion of individuals with onset of any mental disorders before the ages of 14, 18, 25 were 34.6%, 48.4%, 62.5%, and peak age was 14.5 years (k = 14, median = 18, interquartile range (IQR) = 11–34). For diagnostic blocks, the proportion of individuals with onset of disorder before the age of 14, 18, 25 and peak age were as follows: neurodevelopmental disorders: 61.5%, 83.2%, 95.8%, 5.5 years (k = 21, median=12, IQR = 7–16), anxiety/fear-related disorders: 38.1%, 51.8%, 73.3%, 5.5 years (k = 73, median = 17, IQR = 9–25), obsessive-compulsive/related disorders: 24.6%, 45.1%, 64.0%, 14.5 years (k = 20, median = 19, IQR = 14–29), feeding/eating disorders/problems: 15.8%, 48.1%, 82.4%, 15.5 years (k = 11, median = 18, IQR = 15–23), conditions specifically associated with stress disorders: 16.9%, 27.6%, 43.1%, 15.5 years (k = 16, median = 30, IQR = 17–48), substance use disorders/addictive behaviours: 2.9%, 15.2%, 48.8%, 19.5 years (k = 58, median = 25, IQR = 20–41), schizophrenia-spectrum disorders/primary psychotic states: 3%, 12.3%, 47.8%, 20.5 years (k = 36, median = 25, IQR = 20–34), personality disorders/related traits: 1.9%, 9.6%, 47.7%, 20.5 years (k = 6, median = 25, IQR = 20–33), and mood disorders: 2.5%, 11.5%, 34.5%, 20.5 years (k = 79, median = 31, IQR = 21–46). No significant difference emerged by sex, or definition of age of onset. Median age at onset for specific mental disorders mapped on a time continuum, from phobias/separation anxiety/autism spectrum disorder/attention deficit hyperactivity disorder/social anxiety (8-13 years) to anorexia nervosa/bulimia nervosa/obsessive-compulsive/binge eating/cannabis use disorders (17-22 years), followed by schizophrenia, personality, panic and alcohol use disorders (25-27 years), and finally post-traumatic/depressive/generalized anxiety/bipolar/acute and transient psychotic disorders (30-35 years), with overlap among groups and no significant clustering. These results inform the timing of good mental health promotion/preventive/early intervention, updating the current mental health system structured around a child/adult service schism at age 18.
Video game-based therapeutic developer Akili Interactive scores $160 million

Akili Interactive, the maker of the FDA De Novo-authorized digital therapeutic EndeavorRx, has scored $110 million in Series D funding. The company also raked in an additional $50 million in debt financing, bringing the total financing round to $160 million. Neuberger Berman Funds led the equity raise with participation from...
Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
Genomic sequencing for the diagnosis of childhood mitochondrial disorders: a health economic evaluation

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The diagnostic and clinical benefits of genomic sequencing are being increasingly demonstrated across multiple rare genetic conditions. Despite the expanding clinical literature, there is a significant paucity of health economics evidence to inform the prioritization and implementation of genomic sequencing. This study aims to evaluate whether genomic sequencing for pediatric-onset mitochondrial disorders (MDs) is cost-effective and cost-beneficial relative to conventional care from an Australian healthcare system perspective. Two independent and complementary health economic modeling approaches were used. Approach 1 used a decision tree to model the costs and outcomes associated with genomic sequencing and conventional care. Approach 2 used a discrete-event simulation to incorporate heterogeneity in the condition and clinical practice. Deterministic and probabilistic sensitivity analyses were performed. Genomic sequencing was less costly and more effective compared with conventional care, saving AU$1997 (Approach 1) to AU$8823 (Approach 2) per child tested, while leading to an additional 11 (Approach 1) to 14 (Approach 2) definitive diagnoses per 100 children tested. The mean monetary value of the incremental benefits of genomic sequencing was estimated at AU$5890 (95% CI: AU$5730−$6046). Implementation of genomic sequencing for MDs in Australia could translate to an annual cost-saving of up to AU$0.7 million. Genomic sequencing is cost-saving relative to traditional investigative approaches, while enabling more diagnoses to be made in a timely manner, offering substantial personal benefits to children and their families. Our findings support the prioritization of genomic sequencing for children with MDs.
Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
TIM-3 restrains anti-tumour immunity by regulating inflammasome activation

T cell immunoglobulin and mucin-containing molecule 3 (TIM-3), first identified as a molecule expressed on interferon-γ producing T cells1, is emerging as an important immune-checkpoint molecule, with therapeutic blockade of TIM-3 being investigated in multiple human malignancies. Expression of TIM-3 on CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment is considered a cardinal sign of T cell dysfunction; however, TIM-3 is also expressed on several other types of immune cell, confounding interpretation of results following blockade using anti-TIM-3 monoclonal antibodies. Here, using conditional knockouts of TIM-3 together with single-cell RNA sequencing, we demonstrate the singular importance of TIM-3 on dendritic cells (DCs), whereby loss of TIM-3 on DCs—but not on CD4+ or CD8+ T cells—promotes strong anti-tumour immunity. Loss of TIM-3 prevented DCs from expressing a regulatory program and facilitated the maintenance of CD8+ effector and stem-like T cells. Conditional deletion of TIM-3 in DCs led to increased accumulation of reactive oxygen species resulting in NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Inhibition of inflammasome activation, or downstream effector cytokines interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and IL-18, completely abrogated the protective anti-tumour immunity observed with TIM-3 deletion in DCs. Together, our findings reveal an important role for TIM-3 in regulating DC function and underscore the potential of TIM-3 blockade in promoting anti-tumour immunity by regulating inflammasome activation.
Study of 1.2 Million People Explores Genetic Risk for Depression

A massive genome-wide association study (GWAS) of genetic and health records of 1.2 million people from four separate data banks has identified 178 gene variants linked to major depression, a disorder that will affect one of every five people during their lifetimes. The results of the study, led by the...
Impact of daily high dose oral vitamin D therapy on the inflammatory markers in patients with COVID 19 disease

COVID 19 is known to cause immune dysregulation and vitamin D is a known immunomodulator. This study aims to objectively investigate the impact of Pulse D therapy in reducing the inflammatory markers of COVID-19. Consented COVID-19 patients with hypovitaminosis D were evaluated for inflammatory markers (N/L ratio, CRP, LDH, IL6, Ferritin) along with vitamin D on 0th day and 9th/11th day as per their respective BMI category. Subjects were randomised into VD and NVD groups. VD group received Pulse D therapy (targeted daily supplementation of 60,000 IUs of vitamin D for 8 or 10 days depending upon their BMI) in addition to the standard treatment. NVD group received standard treatment alone. Differences in the variables between the two groups were analysed for statistical significance. Eighty seven out of one hundred and thirty subjects have completed the study (VD:44, NVD:43). Vitamin D level has increased from 16 ± 6 ng/ml to 89 ± 32 ng/ml after Pulse D therapy in VD group and highly significant (p < 0.01) reduction of all the measured inflammatory markers was noted. Reduction of markers in NVD group was insignificant (p > 0.05). The difference in the reduction of markers between the groups (NVD vs VD) was highly significant (p < 0.01). Therapeutic improvement in vitamin D to 80–100 ng/ml has significantly reduced the inflammatory markers associated with COVID-19 without any side effects. Hence, adjunctive Pulse D therapy can be added safely to the existing treatment protocols of COVID-19 for improved outcomes.
Kojin Therapeutics Launches with $60 Million Series A to Develop New Category of Drugs Based on Cell State Biology

Founded by leading scientists, including Stuart Schreiber and Benjamin Cravatt. Series A led by Polaris Partners, Newpath Partners and Cathay Health. Proprietary approach to drug discovery and development based on cell state and ferroptosis biology. CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kojin Therapeutics Inc., the leading company developing new targeted therapeutics based on...
Prognostic significance of bone marrow and spleen F-FDG uptake in patients with colorectal cancer

Serum inflammatory markers are used in the prognostication of colorectal cancer (CRC); however, the corresponding role of positron emission tomography (PET)-derived inflammatory markers remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the prognostic value of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) uptake in the bone marrow and spleen of patients with CRC and evaluate the relationship between FDG uptake estimates in these organs and serum inflammatory markers. In total, 411 patients who underwent preoperative FDG PET/computed tomography (CT) within 1 month of surgery were enrolled. The mean standardized uptake values of the bone marrow and spleen were normalized to the value of the liver, thereby generating bone marrow-to-liver uptake ratio (BLR) and spleen-to-liver uptake ratio (SLR) estimates. The value of BLR and SLR in predicting overall survival (OS) was assessed using the Cox proportional hazards model. The correlation between BLR or SLR and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was evaluated. The predictive accuracy of BLR alone and in combination with SLR was compared using the integrated area under the receiver operating characteristic curves (iAUC). In the univariate analysis, BLR (> 1.06) and SLR (> 0.93) were significant predictors of OS. In the multivariate analysis, BLR was an independent predictor of OS (hazard ratio = 5.279; p < 0.001). Both BLR and SLR were correlated with NLR (p < 0.001). A combination of BLR and SLR was better than BLR alone at CRC prognostication (iAUC, 0.561 vs. 0.542). FDG uptake estimates in the bone marrow and spleen may be useful imaging-derived biomarkers of systemic inflammation, supporting CRC prognostication.
ELOF1 is a transcription-coupled DNA repair factor that directs RNA polymerase II ubiquitylation

Cells employ transcription-coupled repair (TCR) to eliminate transcription-blocking DNA lesions. DNA damage-induced binding of the TCR-specific repair factor CSB to RNA polymerase II (RNAPII) triggers RNAPII ubiquitylation of a single lysine (K1268) by the CRL4CSA ubiquitin ligase. How CRL4CSA is specifically directed towards K1268 is unknown. Here, we identify ELOF1 as the missing link that facilitates RNAPII ubiquitylation, a key signal for the assembly of downstream repair factors. This function requires its constitutive interaction with RNAPII close to K1268, revealing ELOF1 as a specificity factor that binds and positions CRL4CSA for optimal RNAPII ubiquitylation. Drug–genetic interaction screening also revealed a CSB-independent pathway in which ELOF1 prevents R-loops in active genes and protects cells against DNA replication stress. Our study offers key insights into the molecular mechanisms of TCR and provides a genetic framework of the interplay between transcriptional stress responses and DNA replication.