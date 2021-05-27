Company Wrench and Screen Machine expand partnership

BELMONT, Calif. & HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- RingCentral, Inc. ( NYSE: RNG ) and NICE ( Nasdaq: NICE ) today announced a multi-year expansion and extension of their long-term agreement to market and sell RingCentral Contact Center™ worldwide. Capitalizing on the accelerated trend of customers purchasing UCaaS and CCaaS together, RingCentral and NICE are expanding their partnership to bring the combined benefits of their market leading solutions, along with all future innovation and new geographies. RingCentral Contact Center integrates NICE’s CXone cloud contact center with RingCentral’s cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. It brings together two recognized industry leaders, providing companies with a trusted, secure, reliable customer communications and engagement solution that drives loyal customer relationships and stronger business outcomes.