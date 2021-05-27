Cancel
Electronics

Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals: IPads, Watches And More

AP Photo/Tony Avelar
AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve shopped Amazon Prime Day in the past, you know Apple products are among the many tech items the retailer marks down during its massive sale.

While Amazon has yet to announce the dates for Prime Day 2021, we went ahead and identified Apple products that we expect to be on sale — and in fact, some popular Apple items are already marked down.

How much you’ll save on these items will vary. In years past, we saw Apple products marked down up to 40% off.

Apple Products To Watch For Prime Day Deals

Apple Watch Series 6

Current Price: $329.00 (18% off)

The latest version of the Apple Watch is already marked down, and we expect you’ll find some great deals on Apple Watches come Prime Day. Apple released the Series 6 and SE at the same time in fall 2020, and our best guess is that the Series 7 will launch later this year. Certain colors of the Series 6 40-millimeter watch with GPS are discounted on Amazon currently — with the Product (RED) version seeing the steepest knock-down at $70 off. (Product (RED) is a campaign that raises funds and awareness to end HIV/AIDS in Africa.)

2020 Apple MacBook Air

Current Price: $949.99 (5% off)

This 2020 256 GB MacBook Air is already marked down, and we expect the discount may increase around Prime Day. This 13-inch version has 8GB of RAM and weighs under 3 pounds. Apple says it has an 18-hour battery life.

2020 Apple iPad Air

Current Price: $699.99 (7% off)

As Apple looks to move out more of its 2020 stock, this 2020 Apple iPad Air is already $50 off onsite, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the discount increase come Prime Day. This 10.9-inch version is Wi-Fi enabled with 256GB of storage and comes in a variety of colors, including sky blue (shown), rose gold and green.

Apple AirPods Pro

Current Price: $197.00 (21% off)

Whether you are looking to your first pair of AirPods or replace a lost Pod (you’re not alone!), you’ll be likely to find these on sale on Prime Day. In fact, you can already get them for over $50 off. This version comes with a wireless charging case that Apple says should offer 24 hours of charge.

New Apple AirTag

Current Price: $29.00

Apple’s newest product launch is a tracking device that can be attached to keys, wallets and other important items in order to be able to easily find them via your phone. Sold individually or as a 4-pack for $99, the AirTag is about the size of a poker chip and has a replaceable battery that Apple says should last a year.

To see all the Apple Prime Day deals, just head to Amazon’s website.

